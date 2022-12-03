Great article, thank you. And it doesn't hurt to mention that when things on the islands and other places start to open up, let the locals and workers who had nowhere to go be the patrons. Some of them are still in cleanup mode and don't need to see the rest of us all dressed up and having a good time while they are still suffering.
I truly hope these entitled visitors wake up. Southwest Florida is still reeling from Ian and all these visitors think about is themselves. I have noticed that they are more rude and entitled this year than in the past.
I feel it's inconsiderate of tourists to even come to Ian torn areas such as Ft Myers, Naples and Daytona , this is the year to choose another vacation destination . The beaches are not pleasant with red tide and sewage spillages we have had , those waters can give you a disease. Plus the added traffic makes it worse for cleanup and the trucks that is needed for construction and road work. FL has risks and one is hurricanes , hell a good afternoon summer thunderstorm can play havoc with flooding and debre . I wish people would just stay away from SWFL this year .
