This officer should have received this metal upon a long ago. I hate these delays, because a persons, nationality or race are involved, and we have over the years seen racial and equity, denying so many from the second world war from the first world war for the Korean War and Vietnam war what was rightly due to them for the bravery and heroic acts they committed in the name of a nation. I am so glad that this man will be finally awarded. It’s just a deal. God bless him and his loved ones long live the republic.
this veteran this citizen this courageous man who did a lot for the USA should not have been disrespected this long however I am glad he's getting his honors now thank you sir for everything you done
It’s a crying out loud shame that our service men and women have to wait so long for their metal of honor. Most are dead and gone going to their grave not knowing they got their metal of honor and the deceased family receives it. Honor or military men and women while their alive so the can smile with honor and not think the government didn’t care about them.
