North Coast Journal
Photos: Tubas, Chocolate and a Flaming Octopus
For many, it's not officially the holiday season in Humboldt County until you've attended one of the all-brass TubaChristmas performances, which have been led locally by Fred Tempas since 1988. So we headed out early Saturday afternoon to near the gazebo in Old Town in Eureka for the 33rd annual concert and Christmas carols sing-along accompanied by tubas. The group also played a second performance in McKinleyville later in the afternoon.
mendofever.com
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Fair General Manager Resigns
Rich Silacci, general manager of the Humboldt County Fair Association, announced to the HCFA Executive Committee last night that he has submitted his resignation letter to board President Andy Titus. Silacci began work at the job Jan. 3 and will officially exit the position Jan. 31. In his remarks to...
kymkemp.com
Death at City Hall
Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
North Coast Journal
Bob's Footlong's Comeback
After 72 years in business, Bob’s Footlong, beloved hot dog haunt of teens and truckers alike, shut its doors November of 2021. But like the chili stains on a shirtfront, it seems it wasn’t gone for good. Jessica and Daniel Milich have bought the business, are now, keys in hand, hiring staff and readying to reopen the shop in early January. You can almost smell the chili.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATED] Lots of New Snow on Titlow Hill Road, Bald Hills Road, and Bair Road
5 Inches of new snow on Titlow Hill Road. Roads are still open to towers, everyone to carry snow chains.————- 2 Inches of new snow on Bair Road. Road remains open, everyone to carry chains.———— 6 inches of new snow on Bald Hills...
krcrtv.com
Red Kettle stolen from a senior citizen bellringer in Eureka
Eureka — Eureka Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Salvation Army employee of her kettle as she was bellringing outside of Walmart in Eureka. The incident occurred at 3300 Broadway Street late Saturday afternoon and was captured by a Walmart security camera. The senior citizen Salvation...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Five-Year-Old Eureka Girl Accidentally Shot by Father, Says EPD
On December 3, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to St. Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Department for the report of a 5-year- old juvenile female who had been shot in the foot by her father. The family self-transported the juvenile to the hospital and hospital staff notified law enforcement.
North Coast Journal
One Killed in Eureka Fire
One person died in an early-morning fire on Meyers Avenue in Eureka today, according to Humboldt Bay Fire. According to a press release, three engines, a ladder truck and two deputy chiefs were dispatched to a report of a fire in a residential structure with an occupant possibly trapped inside at about 2:40 a.m. The first unit on scene reported a "working fire" in a single-story residence. Inside, the crew found an unconscious person in a bedroom.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Killed in Early Morning House Fire on Pine Hill
At 0240 early Monday morning, December 5th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 4800 block of Meyers Avenue in Eureka. Additional information indicated an occupant may be trapped inside. The...
