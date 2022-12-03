Read full article on original website
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
At least 73,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol in November
At least 73,000 illegal immigrants were spotted crossing into the US but able to evade Border Patrol agents in November — the highest number recorded at the US-Mexico border, according to Fox News. Border Patrol use the term gotaways to describe immigrants who are spotted by motion sensor cameras or by border agents, but are able to avoid capture. Since the fiscal year started on Oct. 1, there have already been 137,000 gotaways counted, sources told Fox’s sources. In the recently ended 2022 fiscal year there were nearly 600,000 gotaways, up from 389,155 counted in the 2021...
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
Democrats called out for 'denial' over fentanyl epidemic: 'This is going to kill us'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the fentanyl epidemic plaguing the nation and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoing a fentanyl task force bill that would have laid the groundwork for how to tackle the deadly opioid.
Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94
The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
Grandmother Sues Denver Detective After SWAT Raid Based On False “Ping” By iPhone
A Colorado grandmother is suing a Denver police detective who allegedly ordered a SWAT raid on her house after it was falsely “pinged” by an Apple device app. According to NBC News, the Apple “Find My” app, which is used to track Apple devices that may be lost or stolen, marked 77-year-old Ruby Johnson‘s home as the location of several stolen items.
Blinken warns incoming Netanyahu govt against settlements, annexation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Sunday to oppose Israeli settlements or annexation in the West Bank, but promised to judge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming government by actions and not personalities. "We will also continue to unequivocally oppose any acts that undermine the prospects of a two-state solution including but not limited to settlement expansion, moves toward annexation of the West Bank, disruption to the historic status quo of holy sites, demolitions and evictions, and incitement to violence," Blinken said.
Prisons increasingly offer incarcerated people photo copies of letters instead of the real thing
Prison systems in at least 14 states take all incoming mail and scan it before giving incarcerated recipients photocopies — of letters, cards, drawings from their children, and any other personal mail sent from friends and loved ones — and destroying the originals, according to a report from Prison Policy Initiative (PPI).
coloradopolitics.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit of toothless detainee allegedly unable to eat in Jeffco jail
A federal judge last month dismissed the claims of a toothless detainee in the Jefferson County jail who sued the sheriff and the jail's medical and food contractors over an inability to eat the meals they provided him without his mouth bleeding or hurting. Brian L. Brackett, who entered the...
science.org
Lifetime risk of imprisonment in the United States remains high and starkly unequal
How likely are U.S. males and females of different ethnoracial groups to be imprisoned over the course of their lives, and how have these risks changed in recent decades? Using survey and administrative data, we update 20th-century estimates of the cumulative risk of imprisonment for the 21st century. In 2016, non-Hispanic Black males’ lifetime risk of imprisonment remained very high—more than 16%—but decreased substantially relative to extreme levels of risk in the 1990s and early 2000s. The lifetime risk of imprisonment among people identifying as American Indian or Alaska Native was nearly 50% for males and more than 14% for females. Although national prison admission rates are declining, imprisonment remains a pervasive and highly unequal life-course experience.
