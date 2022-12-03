Read full article on original website
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
Harry Styles & Chris Pine Reunite & Hug It Out In Brazil 3 Months After ‘Spitgate’ Drama: Photo
Months after the alleged expectorant exchange between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars put to rest any talk about a gob-based beef after meeting up in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 5, according to a Harry Styles fan account. In the photos posted to social media, Harry, 28, and Chris, 42, were all smiles as they gave each other a friendly hug before chatting briefly. The “As It Was” singer dressed in black and sported a top knot, while Chris looked comfy in a white t-shirt and a full beard.
Ryan Reynolds Had the Time of His Life During Shania Twain's Performance
Shania Twain's performance at the People’s Choice Awards left a lasting impression on Ryan Reynolds. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter, who took the stage to accept the 2022 Music Icon award, followed up with an epic performance that included a medley of her hits. While belting out her hit song,...
‘All Alone In a Tiny Hospital Room’ Nick Cannon Battles Pneumonia
Nick Cannon is in the hospital with a bout of pneumonia. Cannon shared the news on Instagram on Dec. 2 with a picture of himself in his hospital bed. Cannon was in New York City for a show at Madison Square Garden with his Wild ‘N Out tour. “Okay,...
It Was Gladys’ Night: Musical Icon Gladys Knight Gets Her Rainbow Ribbon at Kennedy Center Honors
The Empress of Soul deserves her flowers. On Sunday, seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight was honored at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., along with a list of other notable honorees who were recognized for their contributions to American culture. “Look at all these people in here, and...
Ye Agrees to Divorce Settlement with Kim Kardashian, Will Pay $200,000 Monthly for Child Support
One aspect of Ye‘s life has some clarity now that there has been a settlement in the divorce proceedings he has been involved with. According to Fortune, the recording artist formerly known as Kanye West and his former wife, Kim Kardashian has officially reached a settlement in their divorce battle. The trial that was supposed to start later this month has been avoided by both parties.
