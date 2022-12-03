ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Harry Styles & Chris Pine Reunite & Hug It Out In Brazil 3 Months After ‘Spitgate’ Drama: Photo

Months after the alleged expectorant exchange between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars put to rest any talk about a gob-based beef after meeting up in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 5, according to a Harry Styles fan account. In the photos posted to social media, Harry, 28, and Chris, 42, were all smiles as they gave each other a friendly hug before chatting briefly. The “As It Was” singer dressed in black and sported a top knot, while Chris looked comfy in a white t-shirt and a full beard.
Ryan Reynolds Had the Time of His Life During Shania Twain's Performance

Shania Twain's performance at the People’s Choice Awards left a lasting impression on Ryan Reynolds. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter, who took the stage to accept the 2022 Music Icon award, followed up with an epic performance that included a medley of her hits. While belting out her hit song,...
Ye Agrees to Divorce Settlement with Kim Kardashian, Will Pay $200,000 Monthly for Child Support

One aspect of Ye‘s life has some clarity now that there has been a settlement in the divorce proceedings he has been involved with. According to Fortune, the recording artist formerly known as Kanye West and his former wife, Kim Kardashian has officially reached a settlement in their divorce battle. The trial that was supposed to start later this month has been avoided by both parties.
