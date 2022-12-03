ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva’s Complete Relationship Timeline: He ‘Gave Meaning to My Life’

 28 days ago
Nothing but a number. Richard Gere may be more than thirty years older than wife Alejandra Silva , but the two are determined to live every day to the fullest with their family.

“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life . It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path," the Spanish socialite gushed to Hola! Magazine in April 2018, three years after she was first linked to the Officer and a Gentleman star . "It had to be that way in this lifetime."

She continued: "[Richard] has promised me at least 20 good years! But I have to confess that he has much more energy than me , is much more active. It’s hard to keep up with him. ... He’s not human!"

Gere, for his part, added that since meeting Silva, "I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought."

That same month, he and the philanthropist tied the knot in a secret ceremony . "[It was] a very special moment in our lives ... not only because we were able to share the joy of our mutual love with friends and family, but also because we had the opportunity to express our aspirations for the future," Silva wrote via Instagram three months later. "As we move along this path and suffer the various ups and downs of life, w e aspire to transform them into the path of love , compassion, joy and equanimity. ✨"

After nearly one year of marriage, the former publicist confirmed that she and Gere were expecting their first child together . “A very special moment just a few minutes ago ... Getting blessings for our precious to come," Silva wrote via Instagram in September 2018, alongside a photo that showed the Runaway Bride star and the Dalai Lama placing their hands on her baby bump. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2019 that Silva — who shares son Albert (born in December 2012) with ex-husband Govind Friedland gave birth to a son named Alexander . Just over one year later, the pair welcomed a second son .

Prior to his romance with the Spain native, Gere was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. The supermodel later blamed their 17-year- age difference for the split. The Pretty Woman star welcomed son Homer with model Carey Lowell in 2000 and they tied the knot two years later. They separated in September 2013 and finalized their divorce three years later.

Keep scrolling to see the complete timeline of Gere and Silva's romance:

