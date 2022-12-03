Man shot dead in Newark; Suspect sought

PIX Now 07:41

NEWARK -- Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon.



At approximately 2:22 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.



Anyone with information is asked to contract the Newark Police Department's Investigation Unit at (510) 578-4920.