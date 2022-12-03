Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Wishes She Was Invited To Art Show For Her Art & Not Her LooksBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
Related
whshoofprint.com
HOSA travels to Hollywood to be apart of the Dr. Phil show audience
Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) members attended the talk show “Dr. Phil” Wednesday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Hollywood. About 30 students attended each of the three days. In return for being in the audience, HOSA received money from the Dr. Phil show as a fundraiser.
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Cast Went To These 5 Miami Spots & Here's How Much They Cost
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is bringing the drama all the way from Maryland to Florida and, in the last three episodes that aired, they took a girls' trip to Miami. Drink-throwing and screaming definitely ensued, but that didn't stop the cast from frolicking along the beach...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
miamicurated.com
Titia’s Tea Room and Tea Parties
Surrounded by all things garden like and pink, from the floral wallpaper and flower bedecked windows to the café tables with fresh floral bouquets, I felt transported to a world of fantasy and loveliness. It’s Titia’s Tea Room, the passion of Cynthia Legrand who is the creator, owner, decorator, and talented baker of this tea room in Miami. Titia, as she likes to be known, was born in New York from a Belgian father and English mother which is why she has tea running through her veins.
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
newpelican.com
After nearly five decades, Lotus Chinese Kitchen prepares to leave Wilton Manors
Wilton Manors – After nearly 50 years, Lotus Chinese Kitchen is leaving Wilton Manors. Opened in 1975, owner John Yang said he plans to relocate to 3020 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, previously occupied by Toast restaurant, a little over one mile from Lotus’ current location on Northeast 26 Street.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Largest penthouse in the U.S. — scheduled for five stories and 33,000 square feet — sells in Miami
A preconstruction penthouse scheduled to be five stories and 33,000 feet — the largest penthouse in the U.S. — recently sold in Miami. The unit will top the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan when it’s completed. The penthouse will...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miramar Cold Case Solved 43 Years Later, Miami-Dade Commissioner Condemns FIU for Hosting Author of ‘Cuban Privilege' Book
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police. Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a...
Click10.com
Family hosting 5K in honor of teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger
DAVIE, Fla. – The family of 17-year-old Aden Perry is hosting a 5K in his honor at Vista View Park in Davie on Sunday morning. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 4001 SW 142 Avenue. According to a press release, the Holiday Season of Giving 5K will...
Massive fire erupts at Florida scrap yard
Crews are in the process of battling a massive fire at a junkyard in Hialeah, Florida Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police
Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
WSVN-TV
Police: 63-year-old woman who went missing after arriving at MIA found in Miami
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a woman who went missing after she landed at Miami International Airport. According to Miami-Dade Police, 63-year-old Maria Velasquez was found in Miami by a good Samaritan who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted authorities, Monday.
NBC Miami
Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting
Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood nursing home administrator faces judge after patients died following Hurricane Irma
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A nursing home administrator faced a judge during a pretrial hearing for the deaths of elderly patients following Hurricane Irma. Jorge Carballo is charged with 12 counts of aggravated manslaughter. Prosecutors said he failed to evacuate elderly patients from the Hollywood facility during a power outage...
orlandoadvocate.com
Three Florida teens face felony charges for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in City of Weston
Three Broward County teens are facing felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and public order crime prejudice in connection with racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 5. October 5 was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The public order crime prejudice count is an hate crime enhancement.
Comments / 1