HOSA travels to Hollywood to be apart of the Dr. Phil show audience

Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) members attended the talk show “Dr. Phil” Wednesday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Hollywood. About 30 students attended each of the three days. In return for being in the audience, HOSA received money from the Dr. Phil show as a fundraiser.
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home

Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger

Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
Titia’s Tea Room and Tea Parties

Surrounded by all things garden like and pink, from the floral wallpaper and flower bedecked windows to the café tables with fresh floral bouquets, I felt transported to a world of fantasy and loveliness. It’s Titia’s Tea Room, the passion of Cynthia Legrand who is the creator, owner, decorator, and talented baker of this tea room in Miami. Titia, as she likes to be known, was born in New York from a Belgian father and English mother which is why she has tea running through her veins.
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay

If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday.  If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police

Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.

The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
Police: 63-year-old woman who went missing after arriving at MIA found in Miami

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a woman who went missing after she landed at Miami International Airport. According to Miami-Dade Police, 63-year-old Maria Velasquez was found in Miami by a good Samaritan who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted authorities, Monday.
Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting

Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...
Three Florida teens face felony charges for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in City of Weston

Three Broward County teens are facing felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and public order crime prejudice in connection with racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 5. October 5 was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The public order crime prejudice count is an hate crime enhancement.
