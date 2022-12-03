Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William 'Could Not Keep His Hand Off' Kate Middleton in Boston PDA
Throughout the couple's three-day visit to Boston royal watchers spied a number of royal PDA moments.
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Why Prince William and Kate Were Booed on Their U.S. Tour
The couple's three-day trip comes amid fresh racism allegations for Britain's royal institution.
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in US
Several royal experts questioned the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries for Netflix. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day trip to the U.S.
Kate Middleton Went Full Fairytale Princess in a Tiara and Bedazzled Gown for King Charles' First State Banquet
Just picking my jaw up off the floor.
Would Prince Harry Become Regent if Prince William and King Charles Died?
Under the current system, if the king and Prince of Wales died before Prince George reached the age of 18, a regency would be called for.
Princess Diana Reportedly Left Prince William, Prince Harry To Royal Family: Here's Why
Princess Diana's depiction in "The Crown" Season 5 has become controversial. Many royal experts question the show's representation of King Charles III's former wife, with her former butler, Paul Burrell, explaining the reason behind her decision to leave her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to the royal family.
Princess Charlotte has important title bestowed on her in 'fitting tribute' to her late great-grandmother - despite another royal being lined up for the role
Princess Charlotte's new title is one of the most senior in the Royal Family, according to reports, and it may leave some disappointed
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims
Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
suggest.com
King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward
In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’
Prince Harry's biographer did not hold back about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award, which she says the Sussexes are receiving for an interview with "over 30 lies."
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Prince Harry and Meghan drop documentary preview during historic William and Kate US trip
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry dropped the first preview for their Netflix documentary series Thursday, coinciding with Prince William and Kate Middleton's first visit to the United States in eight years.
tatler.com
Kate's Boston tour-drobe: every look the Princess of Wales wore on her US visit
The Princess of Wales flew the flag for British fashion on her and Prince William’s US visit, showcasing classic pieces from brands including Burberry, Mulberry and Alexander McQueen. Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in Boston last Wednesday, kicking off a three-day stay that culminated in their attendance...
Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale
The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...
Comments / 3