King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
epicstream.com

Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims

Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
suggest.com

King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward

In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
The List

Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
tatler.com

Kate's Boston tour-drobe: every look the Princess of Wales wore on her US visit

The Princess of Wales flew the flag for British fashion on her and Prince William’s US visit, showcasing classic pieces from brands including Burberry, Mulberry and Alexander McQueen. Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in Boston last Wednesday, kicking off a three-day stay that culminated in their attendance...
The Independent

Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale

The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...

