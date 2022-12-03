Read full article on original website
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Washington Examiner
Trump’s legal troubles: Where the Donald stands after special master smackdown
Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have gotten more complicated following an appeals court shutting down a special master days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel. An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Thursday in reversing a district court appointment of a special master...
