Suspected serial shooter in New York spree turns himself in after citywide manhunt
A several hours-long manhunt spread out across New York came to a peaceful conclusion after the serial shooter suspected of carrying out three separate shootings turned himself into authorities.The New York Police Department said during a press conference on Tuesday that Sundance Oliver, 28, had turned himself in at the 77th Precinct shortly after 7am, ending the nearly 24-hour shooting spree and manhunt across Brooklyn and Manhattan.Throughout the deadly 16-hour shooting spree, Oliver is accused of fatally injuring two people, including a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old. He also injured a 96-year-old man in the ankle.The attacks began unfolding at approximately...
Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting
On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
wtaj.com
Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent
HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the musician’s death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he’s innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief...
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Says He Told On His Dead Cousin To Avoid Gun Case
T.I. recalls pinning a gun charge on his dead cousin in a resurfaced clip from a 2020 episode of “expediTIously.”. T.I.’s facing criticism from a 2020 episode of expediTIously that resurfaced where he admitted to snitching on his dead cousin. The rapper recalled the time when he and...
TODAY.com
Mother rescues daughter, 5, who was attacked by raccoon while waiting for school bus
A mom of a 5-year-old came to the rescue in a wild scene caught on camera when she yanked a raccoon loose from her daughter's leg after the animal had latched on to her left ankle. The close encounter was one of two recent animal attacks on both sides of...
Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail.Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form.Officers went to the Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday after the girl fell ill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and medical staff later said she had died.Her next-of-kin have been told of her death and are being supported, the force said.I urge...
Louisiana man charged with murder in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Louisiana man is charged in the shooting death of a man in the Englewood neighborhood back in March. On Wednesday, police arrested Marnell Briggs, 20, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street. He was identified as the suspect who, on March 7, shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Morgan around 2:49 p.m. Surveillance video from Chicago police shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.Briggs was located in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, extradited to Chicago, and charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. No further information was immediately available.
TODAY.com
Man charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison
LOS ANGELES — The man involved in the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker during a robbery last year was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison, officials said. James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to the attempted murder charge and was immediately sentenced to prison, NBC Los Angeles reported.
Bobby Shmurda Says Rowdy Rebel Was Wrong for Speaking on King Von’s Murder, Rowdy Replies
Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are having a public differing of opinions. On Sunday (Dec. 4), the latest episode of Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast aired featuring Bobby Shmurda, who addressed recent comments his friend and fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel made about the circumstances of King Von's murder. "I...
