3 moves Braves must make to respond to Mets landing Justin Verlander
The Atlanta Braves will need to respond to Justin Verlander signing with the New York Mets. So the New York Mets decided to replace Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander?. This means the Mets replaced one aging, often-injured ace pitcher with another. Then again, Mets owner Steve Cohen is going for broke trying to bring a World Series winner to Queens. The thought exercise here is to load up with hall-of-fame level pitchers who were alive the last time the Mets won the whole thing. Since there is no return from ’86, what are the Atlanta Braves to do about it?
batterypower.com
Braves reportedly out of the running for Oakland catcher Sean Murphy (UPDATED)
Update - Mark Feinsand updated his previous report and now says that the Braves won’t be the team acquiring Murphy. The Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and the Atlanta Braves may be close to making a splash. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Oakland Athletics appear to be getting close to a trade of catcher Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves are considered to be the frontrunners although other teams are also involved.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
batterypower.com
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna put together a lackluster season on the field for the Atlanta Braves and was again a distraction off the field. The Braves reportedly shopped him at the Trade Deadline and will likely do so again this offseason to move part of the $37 million that he is owed.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Yankees re-signing announcement
The New York Yankees announced a major re-resigning on Monday, though, it was not the one that most Yankees fans were hoping to hear about. While the team attempts to re-sign megastar Aaron Judge, the Major League Baseball franchise announced that it had officially re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through 2026 to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Chris Chambliss
1957 - The Braves acquire Bob Rush from the Cubs in exchange for catcher Sammy Taylor and pitcher Taylor Phillips. 1979 - The Braves acquire Chris Chambliss and Luis Gomez from the Blue Jays in exchange for Barry Bonnell, Pat Rockett and Joey McLaughlin. 2005 - Rafael Furcal leaves the...
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Fred McGriff elected to the Hall of Fame, Winter Meetings begin, more
As is the case annually when the Winter Meetings begin, Sunday was a crazy day with potential rumors for the Atlanta Braves. From learning of potential suitors for Dansby Swanson, to being in and then out of the running of A’s catcher Sean Murphy, and also being linked to new Ranger Jacob deGrom, it certainly is an exciting time to be a fan of any MLB team. And no matter if rumors suggest the Braves may be pursuing a player or not, with how quiet they keep when it comes to potential moves, nothing is certain until a player of interest officially returns home or winds up with a new team.
batterypower.com
Winter Meetings Day 1 rumor tracker and open thread
Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings will officially get underway Sunday as executives, agents, players and media come together in San Diego. In recent days, the offseason has shown signs of life with Jacob deGrom heading to Texas on a big five-year deal. Plenty of other top free agents remain on the board starting with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Diego Benitez
This past January, the Braves made their first full foray back into the international free agent market after being sanctioned by MLB for three years (in addition to losing a bunch of IFA signees). The Braves did make a big splash upon their return, though, with the top signing being infielder Diego Benitez out of Venezuela. Below you will find a quick rundown of how his first season in the Braves organization went and what we think of him going forward.
This Hawks-Thunder Trade Moves Trae Young
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the resources to make a major trade to acquire an NBA superstar if one becomes available. Norman, OK, native Trae Young is in the headlines with the Atlanta Hawks not being happy with his leadership and conduct. Could we put two-and-two together here?. The NBA...
batterypower.com
Pittsburgh Pirates will pick No. 1 in the 2023 MLB Draft
The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night at the Winter Meetings and the Pittsburgh Pirates will have the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Pirates, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics entered the night with the best odds to take home the top pick. The Nationals will pick second, but the A’s saw their pick fall to No. 6.
batterypower.com
Fred McGriff: ‘This is a dream right now’
Fred McGriff flew from his home in Tampa to San Diego Monday where he was introduced as the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. McGriff was voted in unanimously Sunday receiving all 16 votes by the Contemporary Baseball Players Committee. “This is a dream right now,” McGriff told...
