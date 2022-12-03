As is the case annually when the Winter Meetings begin, Sunday was a crazy day with potential rumors for the Atlanta Braves. From learning of potential suitors for Dansby Swanson, to being in and then out of the running of A’s catcher Sean Murphy, and also being linked to new Ranger Jacob deGrom, it certainly is an exciting time to be a fan of any MLB team. And no matter if rumors suggest the Braves may be pursuing a player or not, with how quiet they keep when it comes to potential moves, nothing is certain until a player of interest officially returns home or winds up with a new team.

2 DAYS AGO