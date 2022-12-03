Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Approves Complete Streets Policy
The Cincinnati City Council approved a Complete Streets policy for the city, signaling a “historic shift” in how the city designs its roads and codifying the imperative to consider pedestrians and cyclists. As Chris Wetterich reports in the Business Journals, the policy requires the city’s transportation department to “consider how to add new street features when they rehabilitate a street, add new traffic lights or other safety measures or make improvements for pedestrian safety.”
newsfromthestates.com
Secretary of State Bellows hopes to continue modernizations, protecting Maine’s elections
Taking office amid an unprecedented attack on American democracy, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has focused on protecting those who run elections and making voting more accessible while also working to modernize other systems like the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and state archives. Now Bellows is asking the legislature...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. collected $2.8B in taxes in November; State still ahead of estimates | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Ever find yourself in line at Sheetz (or Wawa, or Turkey Hill, or Rutter’s, or even Royal Farms, depending on your convenience store proclivities) thinking you have $20 in your wallet to get your snack fix, only to be cruelly reminded you’re only carrying a $10 and some stray singles?
newsfromthestates.com
Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget
Despite surprisingly high gaming tax revenue throughout the pandemic, sales tax revenue is still projected to be about twice what the state collects from its tax on casino gambling revenue. (Photo: Ronda Churchill/Nevada Current) Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
Doug Evans' Newtown facility could have up to 10,000 cubic yards of buried waste
Hamilton County health officials and the Ohio EPA are reviewing a cleanup plan to remove buried solid waste from an Evans Landscaping facility on Broadwell Road in Anderson Township.
newsfromthestates.com
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
Peaceful demonstrations against the police for the killing of George Floyd turned to looting and fires across Minneapolis on the night of May 27, 2020. Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police...
newsfromthestates.com
Wisconsin gears up for a budget debate in the new year
Eyeing a state surplus topping $6 billion, Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature are both already putting down markers ahead of deliberations in 2023 on the state’s next biennial budget. They’re doing so in rare circumstances. “The state is in a much better position this year to...
linknky.com
NKY homeowners ‘cautiously optimistic’ about new Brent Spence Bridge corridor project
Thursday’s meeting to discuss the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project wasn’t Lou Wartman’s first rodeo. “Coming here, I thought here we go again. It would be just like the other meetings,” said Wartman, a Fort Wright homeowner of 27 years. Like many, he has sat through...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Restrictions take effect along I-71 in Clinton County
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic restrictions will take place this week as an Interstate 71 bridge replacement project continues in Clinton County. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, on Tuesday, Dec. 6 northbound I-71 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Anderson Fork Creek. The single-lane...
spectrumnews1.com
CBD store owners says Kentuckians may struggle to obtain medical cannabis
FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
newsfromthestates.com
More funding needed for Ohio early childhood education Head Start programs, study finds
In Ohio, less than one-third of children in poverty are enrolled in early childhood education Head Start programs, a national study found, and more investment is needed for the programs to succeed. The “State of Head Start and Early Head Start” report, done by the National Institute for Early Education...
newsfromthestates.com
VA to host town halls nationwide and Pa., for vets exposed to toxic substances
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a series of town hall meetings in Pennsylvania and nationwide next week, urging veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances while on active duty to take advantage of a new federal law offering them services and health care. The benefits...
newsfromthestates.com
More U.S. counties lack a clear racial majority (And people are getting along pretty well)
Dr. Suleman Lalani, a Pakistan-born Muslim, won election to the Texas state House in November from Fort Bend County, one of a growing number of counties with no racial majority (Diego Ramirez/ Courtesy of Suleman Lalani/Stateline). Some booming suburbs, many of them in the Sun Belt, are becoming as racially...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon independent redistricting proposal clears key hurdle in path to 2024 ballot
Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle. People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday that a deadline for legal challenges to...
newsfromthestates.com
Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3
A week after certifying the Nov. 8 election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Monday to allow requested recounts of two ballot proposals to move ahead. The 3-0 vote followed almost three hours of discussion and public comment concerning the petitions filed last week by Jerome Jay...
newsfromthestates.com
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
Families expecting summer food benefits in Missouri are still waiting as the state gathers data necessary to deliver the funds. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images). Jennifer Sheils logs into her online portal for Missouri food benefits every day, refreshing the screen in the hopes that the state’s deposit of roughly $1,500 in summer supplemental grocery assistance has arrived.
N.A.L. Company celebrates expansion of manufacturing and business center
The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to celebrate the expansion of N.A.L. Company’s
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota sues THC edible companies over illegally potent gummies
Officials displayed photos of the Death by Gummy Bears products at a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, Dec. 5. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed a lawsuit Monday against three Moorhead companies for allegedly selling packages of gummy bear edibles containing over 50 times the state’s legal limit of THC per package.
newsfromthestates.com
Civic engagement groups grow programs for immigrant and Black organizers
Layla Ahmed of TIRRC Votes working outside the Nashville Public Library Southeast Branch in Antioch. (Photo: John Partipilo) Layla Ahmed, a 2022 Vanderbilt University graduate, signed up to be a civic engagement coordinator for TIRRC Votes shortly after graduation, figuring her political science studies and prior volunteer experience on campaigns would come in handy across the state.
