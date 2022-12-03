The Cincinnati City Council approved a Complete Streets policy for the city, signaling a “historic shift” in how the city designs its roads and codifying the imperative to consider pedestrians and cyclists. As Chris Wetterich reports in the Business Journals, the policy requires the city’s transportation department to “consider how to add new street features when they rehabilitate a street, add new traffic lights or other safety measures or make improvements for pedestrian safety.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO