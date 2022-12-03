ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Approves Complete Streets Policy

The Cincinnati City Council approved a Complete Streets policy for the city, signaling a “historic shift” in how the city designs its roads and codifying the imperative to consider pedestrians and cyclists. As Chris Wetterich reports in the Business Journals, the policy requires the city’s transportation department to “consider how to add new street features when they rehabilitate a street, add new traffic lights or other safety measures or make improvements for pedestrian safety.”
Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget

Despite surprisingly high gaming tax revenue throughout the pandemic, sales tax revenue is still projected to be about twice what the state collects from its tax on casino gambling revenue. (Photo: Ronda Churchill/Nevada Current) Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
Wisconsin gears up for a budget debate in the new year

Eyeing a state surplus topping $6 billion, Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature are both already putting down markers ahead of deliberations in 2023 on the state’s next biennial budget. They’re doing so in rare circumstances. “The state is in a much better position this year to...
Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
ODOT: Restrictions take effect along I-71 in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic restrictions will take place this week as an Interstate 71 bridge replacement project continues in Clinton County. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, on Tuesday, Dec. 6 northbound I-71 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Anderson Fork Creek. The single-lane...
Oregon independent redistricting proposal clears key hurdle in path to 2024 ballot

Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle. People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday that a deadline for legal challenges to...
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter

Families expecting summer food benefits in Missouri are still waiting as the state gathers data necessary to deliver the funds. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images). Jennifer Sheils logs into her online portal for Missouri food benefits every day, refreshing the screen in the hopes that the state’s deposit of roughly $1,500 in summer supplemental grocery assistance has arrived.
Minnesota sues THC edible companies over illegally potent gummies

Officials displayed photos of the Death by Gummy Bears products at a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, Dec. 5. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed a lawsuit Monday against three Moorhead companies for allegedly selling packages of gummy bear edibles containing over 50 times the state’s legal limit of THC per package.
Civic engagement groups grow programs for immigrant and Black organizers

Layla Ahmed of TIRRC Votes working outside the Nashville Public Library Southeast Branch in Antioch. (Photo: John Partipilo) Layla Ahmed, a 2022 Vanderbilt University graduate, signed up to be a civic engagement coordinator for TIRRC Votes shortly after graduation, figuring her political science studies and prior volunteer experience on campaigns would come in handy across the state.
