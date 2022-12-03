ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, MI

Girls Basketball: Lawrence 45, Centreville 37

Centreville’s Southwest 10 Conference girls basketball debut was spoiled Tuesday with a 45-37 loss at Lawrence. A 12-3 third quarter ultimately shifted the game in favor of the Tigers. “The girls played tough tonight in a very physical game,” noted Bulldogs coach Jill Peterson. Now 0-2, Centreville plays at...
Sturgis bowling opens season

Sturgis bowling kicked off the 2022-23 winter campaign Saturday in the North Farmington Early Bird tournament at Century Bowl in Waterford. The Trojan boys placed fifth in a field of 27 teams, while the Sturgis girls were 10th out of 17. “With some opening day (and career for several) jitters...
Jackson-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23

JACKSON -- A new boys basketball season is here. Last season was a wild ride, with Vandercook Lake and Napoleon duking it out in the Cascades, a crazy four-way race in the Big 8, and Jackson grabbing a piece of the SEC-White title. This season could be just as crazy.
Lansing, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Colip wins 40th Annual Alro Steel Bowling Open

Brady Colip, right, of Jackson, won the 40th annual Alro Steel Open bowling tournament at JAX 60 on Sunday. (December 4, 2022 6:12 PM) It was head coach against assistant coach in the final of the Alro Steel Open bowling tournament on Sunday at JAX 60. Spring Arbor University head...
Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing have found Delicia Markiyah Oliver, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing. According to authorities, she was last seen near the Kroger located on Lake Lansing Road. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat and light blue jeans. A...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Henry Ford Health names new Michigan hospital president

Emily Moorhead was named president of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's hospital in Jackson, Mich. Ms. Moorhead, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been the hospital's interim president since February and previously served as the organization's chief operating officer, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the health system.
