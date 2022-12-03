Read full article on original website
Related
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Better Crypto to Own in 2023: Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?
A dogfight between two meme tokens and a surprise best in show.
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
CNBC
Tim Draper predicts bitcoin will reach $250,000 next year despite FTX collapse: 'The dam is about to break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
UC Daily Campus
FTX: crypto’s final blow
In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
NEWSBTC
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin saw positive price action recently but failed to follow through and could remain rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a new yearly low at $15,500, and market participants were expecting further profits, but the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is moving between $16,900 and $17,100....
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Crypto in ‘Final Stages’ of Bear Market, Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Come Out Ahead
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Ethereum (ETH) will come out ahead due to the smart contract platform’s solid fundamentals. In a new interview on Stansberry Research, the analyst says it may take time for a reversal, but the worst of the crypto winter is likely behind us.
msn.com
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
ambcrypto.com
Can Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest price action give investors a December to remember
CryptoQuant’s analysis suggested a possible market button for BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] registered upticks over the last week, but its price remained lower than expectations. At press time, BTC’s price had increased by nearly 3% over the past seven days. Furthermore, BTC was trading right above the $17,000 mark at $17,019.18, with a market capitalization of $327.2 billion.
Comments / 0