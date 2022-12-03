Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol saysZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson showZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issuesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residentsR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Opener Revealed for Tomorrow Night, Updated Card
The Wild Card match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The Wild Card match will see Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase compete to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will open tomorrow’s broadcast.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed Having Multiple Catchphrases In AEW, Reveals Phrase That Is Similar To Steve Austin’s “What”
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently sat-down with Alison Rosen from Your New Best Friend, where Bowens discussed a number of different wrestling-related topics, including how he and Max Caster have numerous catchphrases that are super popular with the AEW fanbase. Check out Bowens’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Revealed for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre is now officil for WWE NXT Deadline. Dawn made her main NXT brand debut on November 15 by attacking Fyre during her Last Woman Standing with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The two have feuded since then. Tonight’s Deadline go-home show saw Dawn defeat Thea Hail, but Fyre attacked her after the match. WWE then confirmed Dawn vs. Fyre for Deadline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final Name Revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Indi Hartwell is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Hartwell defeat Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the Wild Card Triple Threat to earn the final spot in the five-woman match at Deadline. She now joins Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Addresses Criticism To Her New Hard-Hitting Style: “The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys”
AEW star Athena recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Fallen Goddess will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH women’s championship. During the interview, Athena discusses her decision to shift back to a hard-hitting style, then addresses...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Results 12/6/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (5-3) Dalton Castle & (4-2) The Boys vs. (0-4) Jaden Valo, (0-3) Justin Corino, (0-0) Sonny Defarge In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Dalton Castle and Jaden Valo will start things off. Valo signals for the test of strength. Valo ducks a clothesline from Castle. Standing Switch Exchange. Castle with a waist lock takedown. Castle tags in Brandon. Valo decks Brandon with a back elbow smash. Valo tags in Defarge. Brandon with a deep arm-drag. Brandon dropkicks Defarge. Brandon tags in Brent. Defarge reverses out of the irish whip from Brandon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/9/2022
The December 9 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW
WWE will determine new #1 contenders on next week’s RAW episode. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley has been announced for next Monday night. The winner will earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss will also take place on next week’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On AEW Full Gear PPV Buy Estimates
AEW Full Gear took place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in. The pay-per-view buy estimates for AEW Full Gear 2022 have been revealed. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Elimination Chamber
WrestleTix noted the show is now effectively sold out, following the general public sale on December 2. WWE has also sold a lot of tickets for Royal Rumble as the event recently broke the record for the largest gate for a Royal Rumble event. Elimination Chamber will take place on the road to WrestleMania 39, which will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,804 tickets and there are 730 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. MJF promo. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lyra Valkyria’s WWE NXT Debut Announced, New Vignette Revealed
Lyra Valkyria is set to debut on next week’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT. We noted last week how WWE aired a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK. A second vignette aired on tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT, where Valkyria announced that she will officially arrive next Tuesday night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Compliments The Acclaimed For Working Themselves Up From The Bottom and Becoming One Of AEW’s Hottest Acts
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the Battlegrounds podcast to hype this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, as well as discuss a wide range of rassling topics, including his thoughts on AEW’s current tag team champions, The Acclaimed. Check out what Khan had to say about one of his hottest acts in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
KC Navarro and Kylie Rae At Recent WWE Tryouts
WWE began holding tryouts yesterday from their Performance Center in Orlando Florida, and two big names were in attendance. According to PW Insider, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae took part in the tryout, who both have a ton of experience. Navarro finished up a run with MLW and has competed multiple times on AEW Dark.
wrestlingheadlines.com
EC3 Names Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
The Nexus, a group of NXT “rookies” that included wrestlers like Wade Barrett, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Bray Wyatt, was the focus of a notable storyline due to John Cena’s interest in the WWE NXT developmental brand. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3...
Comments / 0