The New Day is headed to WWE NXT Deadline. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupt NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly after their rendition of “A Christmas Story,” which included lines about how they’ve defeated every tag team, and how 2023 will be their year like 2022 has been. Kingston and Woods came out to a huge ovation from the WWE Performance Center crowd, then they issued a challenge to Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for Deadline. The champs went to attack but Kingston and Woods ducked, then beat them up using some of the Christmas-themed props in the ring. The segment ended with The New Day raising the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO