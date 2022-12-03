Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Opener Revealed for Tomorrow Night, Updated Card
The Wild Card match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The Wild Card match will see Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase compete to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will open tomorrow’s broadcast.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/8/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina Snuka. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
New Name Set for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Axiom is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT opened up with a Wild Card match to determine the final Iron Survivor participant. The match saw Axiom defeat Von Wagner and Andre Chase to advance to Deadline.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/9/2022
The December 9 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET...
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed Having Multiple Catchphrases In AEW, Reveals Phrase That Is Similar To Steve Austin’s “What”
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently sat-down with Alison Rosen from Your New Best Friend, where Bowens discussed a number of different wrestling-related topics, including how he and Max Caster have numerous catchphrases that are super popular with the AEW fanbase. Check out Bowens’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
Athena Addresses Criticism To Her New Hard-Hitting Style: “The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys”
AEW star Athena recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Fallen Goddess will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH women’s championship. During the interview, Athena discusses her decision to shift back to a hard-hitting style, then addresses...
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW
WWE will determine new #1 contenders on next week’s RAW episode. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley has been announced for next Monday night. The winner will earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss will also take place on next week’s...
Update On AEW Full Gear PPV Buy Estimates
AEW Full Gear took place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in. The pay-per-view buy estimates for AEW Full Gear 2022 have been revealed. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000...
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,804 tickets and there are 730 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. MJF promo. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue...
Lyra Valkyria’s WWE NXT Debut Announced, New Vignette Revealed
Lyra Valkyria is set to debut on next week’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT. We noted last week how WWE aired a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK. A second vignette aired on tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT, where Valkyria announced that she will officially arrive next Tuesday night.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Elimination Chamber
WrestleTix noted the show is now effectively sold out, following the general public sale on December 2. WWE has also sold a lot of tickets for Royal Rumble as the event recently broke the record for the largest gate for a Royal Rumble event. Elimination Chamber will take place on the road to WrestleMania 39, which will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.
Top WWE Stars Set for WWE NXT Deadline Match, Match Pulled from Deadline, Updated Card
The New Day is headed to WWE NXT Deadline. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupt NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly after their rendition of “A Christmas Story,” which included lines about how they’ve defeated every tag team, and how 2023 will be their year like 2022 has been. Kingston and Woods came out to a huge ovation from the WWE Performance Center crowd, then they issued a challenge to Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for Deadline. The champs went to attack but Kingston and Woods ducked, then beat them up using some of the Christmas-themed props in the ring. The segment ended with The New Day raising the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air.
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Bring Honor Back To ROH By Dethroning Chris Jericho At Final Battle
AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype his showdown with Chris Jericho at this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Swiss-Superman will be challenging The Ocho for the ROH world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Commends Jericho on...
IMPACT Throwback Throwdown III Results
1.) Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann) defeated Monty Moonlight (Zicky Dice) 2.) Bill Ding (Trey Miguel) defeated Jack Hammer (Andrew Everett) In A Clock Out Match. 3.) Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace) defeated Wanda The Werewoman (Savannah Evans) w/The $304,000 Man (RD Evans) 4.) Shane Douglas & Brian Crunchin (Brian Myers)...
AEW Dark Reportedly Returning to Universal Studios
AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida later this month. A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW Dark tapings are scheduled for Saturday, December 17. These will be the first AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since August. AEW previously taped there every 4-6 weeks from September 2021 – August 2020 with 10 tapings held.
