stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Very Unhappy About WWE Star Getting Released
Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a regular thing, but in recent months Triple H has been rectifying the situation by bringing former stars back to the company. When Triple H was in charge of NXT he had put together a team of people he was comfortable with and William Regal was a key member of that team. In 2021, WWE relaunched NXT as NXT 2.0, and William Regal ended up joining AEW after he was let go earlier this year.
wrestlingrumors.net
Room For One More? Former WWE Star Hints At Returning With Old Partner
She’s in too? There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are wrapping up. While a lot of names have been around, it can also lead to some interesting theories about who might be on their way back next. This time, a former WWE talent is teasing a return of her own, which might take you a bit by surprise.
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
411mania.com
Barry Windham Suffers Heart Attack, Currently In Intensive Care
Mika Rotunda has announced that wrestling legend Barry Windham has suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU. Rotunda is the niece of Windham. She launched a GoFundMe to help with medical costs. As of this time, his condition is unknown. The GoFundMe page has raised $1,270 from a $200,000 goal.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
PWMania
Updated WWE NXT Deadline Line-Up, Names Revealed for Iron Survivor, Main Roster Stars
The first NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will be held this Saturday, December 10, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is as follows:. Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c) NXT Tag Team Titles Match. The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c) Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Addresses Criticism To Her New Hard-Hitting Style: “The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys”
AEW star Athena recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Fallen Goddess will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH women’s championship. During the interview, Athena discusses her decision to shift back to a hard-hitting style, then addresses...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/8/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina Snuka. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Petersburg, VA 12/4/2022
Thanks to Paul Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Petersburg, Virginia at the VSU Multipurpose Center:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/9/2022
The December 9 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET...
wrestlingheadlines.com
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW
WWE will determine new #1 contenders on next week’s RAW episode. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley has been announced for next Monday night. The winner will earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss will also take place on next week’s...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
