SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Lunar departure: NASA's Orion spacecraft begins journey back to Earth
The final leg of the Artemis 1 test flight is now underway after the Orion spacecraft fired up its engines, beginning the journey from the moon back to Earth.
Why new James Webb Space Telescope images have scientists excited about clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
The latest images from the James Webb Space Telescope focus on Saturn's fascinating moon Titan and are already helping atmospheric experts understand weather patterns on another world.
NASA's Orion spacecraft to complete historic moon mission with Pacific splashdown
When the Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, it will mark the final milestone of the nearly 26-day Artemis 1 test flight and a big step toward returning humans to the moon.
The 3 most likely days to die of a heart attack are only weeks away
The holidays are supposed to be a time that’s merry and filled with joy. But we all know they can be stressful with shopping, bad weather, hectic traveling and all the celebratory food and drink.
Volcano cam: Watch mesmerizing live views of Mauna Loa's lava fountain erupting
About a week after Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, it continues to shoot lava into the air and advance lava flows downslope.
Full moon eclipses Mars tonight in rare lunar occultation visible to most of US
Mars and the moon will put on a December celestial show this week that can be viewed by almost everyone in the U.S.
Coast-to-coast storm looms: Severe weather outbreak eyes South as blizzard could bury Plains, Midwest
A coast-to-coast storm looms from this weekend into next week, and the impacts are expected to be significant along its journey across the country. That includes the potential for a dangerous severe weather outbreak in the South and a significant winter storm in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest that could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption continues: New aerial video shows lava edging closer to main highway
New aerial video shared Sunday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano creeping closer to one of the main highways that connects the cities of Hilo and Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.
What are the odds of a white Christmas?
Here's where to go if you want to wake up Christmas morning and see the picturesque snowy scene described in the classic Bing Crosby song.
Passenger killed after rogue wave smashes into cruise ship
The Viking Polaris was off the coast of Argentina when a large wave crashed into the ship on Tuesday.
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
Lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary to begin new lives
Four young lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and brought to Poland finally arrived at a sanctuary in Minnesota where they will receive lifelong care.
December winter weather outlook: Cold air to win out over northern US
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believes classic La Niña conditions could take hold in December, with below-average temperatures expected in the northern tier of the country and much of the South escaping the onslaught of Old Man Winter.
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
Watch: Large tornado swirls through Qatar desert as country hosts World Cup
A large tornado swept through the desert in Qatar this week as the country hosts the 2022 World Cup.
Can you spot the hidden messages inside NASA’s Artemis I Orion spacecraft?
NASA scientists filled the spacecraft with surprises they described as “Easter eggs”
3 hurt as freezing fog leads to 30-vehicle crash, including 12 semis, on Washington's I-90
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed in central Washington Wednesday morning after 30 vehicles, including a dozen semi-trucks, collided in freezing weather.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southern soaker to bring days of rain this week
A soaker in the South, a winter storm in the West, a Hawaii volcano, Orion on its way home, early sunsets and so-called "climate migration" – start your day with the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather.
