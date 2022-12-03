ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Red Land boys basketball falls to Ephrata 44-34

In non-conference boys basketball action, Red Land (0-1) dropped a 44-34 decision to Ephrata (1-0) Tuesday. Tyler Kerlin and Anderson French paced the Patriots with 11 points apiece. Kerline knocked down nine points from beyond the arc. Dylan Kohl led the Mountaineers with 17 points.
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Greencastle-Antrim’s Eli Sterling wins fan vote as Mid-Penn’s top boys hoops player from opening weekend

Greencastle-Antrim got its season off to a nice start over the weekend with a 65-54 win over Mifflin County, and Eli Sterling played a big role in the win. The junior point guard put in 21 points in that one, and then Blue Devils’ fans went and put in a whole bunch of votes for him in PennLive’s fan vote for the Mid-Penn’s top player from the season’s opening week.
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn Keystone Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year

PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference wrestling previews conclude with the Keystone Division and a group of teams looking to rise up and give defending champion Carlisle a run. Coaches completed surveys for this exercise and also gave their picks for preseason wrestler of the year and their predicted order of finish, which is how the teams are listed below.
CARLISLE, PA
purbalite.net

Lebo shuts out ice hockey team

The Baldwin boys ice hockey team lost to Mt Lebanon 3-0 Monday night. It was a slow-moving game for the Highlanders, as it seemed nothing could go their way, senior forward Vince Tortoretti said. Mt. Lebanon scored two of their three goals off of Baldwin players’ pads into the net.
BALDWIN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy