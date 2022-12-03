ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pennbets.com

Parx Satellite In Shippensburg Now Scheduled For February Opening

Gambling-oriented residents of the Shippensburg area of south-central Pennsylvania have been waiting a long time for a mini-casino to open near them, and they will have to be patient a little longer. Parx Casino in Bucks County, which will operate the mini-casino in Cumberland County as a smaller, satellite facility...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing woman may be in Harrisburg area: police

State police need help with finding a Dauphin County woman who was reported missing over the weekend. According to police, 37-year-old Nichole Elizabeth McCartney was first reported missing on Saturday, with her family saying she hadn’t been seen since 8 a.m. Friday in Upper Paxton Township. McCartney is not...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Columbia Man ID'd Following Deadly Crash: Lancaster Coroner

A central Pennsylvania man has been identified following a deadly crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities say. The Lancaster County coroner's office was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Road, in West Hempfield Township at 2:15 a.m. A deputy coroner responded to the...
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New fitness center coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

School bus crashes in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
