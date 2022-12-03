Read full article on original website
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Upcoming novel will feature an inn based on author’s childhood home in Annville
Monica Byrne, a novelist, playwright and screenwriter, is working on her third novel. Although Byrne now lives in Durham, North Carolina, she grew up in Annville, and the Victorian home at 515 E. Main St. where she lived as a child will be featured in the book, titled “Ordinary Time.”
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Parx Satellite In Shippensburg Now Scheduled For February Opening
Gambling-oriented residents of the Shippensburg area of south-central Pennsylvania have been waiting a long time for a mini-casino to open near them, and they will have to be patient a little longer. Parx Casino in Bucks County, which will operate the mini-casino in Cumberland County as a smaller, satellite facility...
A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured
A 59-year-old woman and two baby girls died as the result of a crash in Warren Township in southwestern Franklin County early Sunday, Dec. 4. Another woman and five other children suffered moderate to severe injuries. They all were unrestrained in a northbound 2018 Dodge Journey that ran off Little...
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
Missing woman may be in Harrisburg area: police
State police need help with finding a Dauphin County woman who was reported missing over the weekend. According to police, 37-year-old Nichole Elizabeth McCartney was first reported missing on Saturday, with her family saying she hadn’t been seen since 8 a.m. Friday in Upper Paxton Township. McCartney is not...
Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say. 31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with...
Columbia Man ID'd Following Deadly Crash: Lancaster Coroner
A central Pennsylvania man has been identified following a deadly crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities say. The Lancaster County coroner's office was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Road, in West Hempfield Township at 2:15 a.m. A deputy coroner responded to the...
Two Infants, Woman Killed, Six Hospitalized Following Crash At Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline
Nine people from Chambersburg were in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities say. 59-year-old Mary Gordon lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2018 Dodge Journey into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:5…
Fleet Feet to open another store in central Pa.
Fleet Feet is expanding to the East Shore. The athletic shoe and apparel retailer that has a store on the West Shore, plans to open a store at the High Pointe Commons shopping center in Swatara Township. The new High Pointe Commons Fleet Feet franchise is co-owned by Fred and...
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
School bus crashes in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
