Greencastle-Antrim got its season off to a nice start over the weekend with a 65-54 win over Mifflin County, and Eli Sterling played a big role in the win. The junior point guard put in 21 points in that one, and then Blue Devils’ fans went and put in a whole bunch of votes for him in PennLive’s fan vote for the Mid-Penn’s top player from the season’s opening week.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO