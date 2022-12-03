ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Greencastle-Antrim’s Eli Sterling wins fan vote as Mid-Penn’s top boys hoops player from opening weekend

Greencastle-Antrim got its season off to a nice start over the weekend with a 65-54 win over Mifflin County, and Eli Sterling played a big role in the win. The junior point guard put in 21 points in that one, and then Blue Devils’ fans went and put in a whole bunch of votes for him in PennLive’s fan vote for the Mid-Penn’s top player from the season’s opening week.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Red Land boys basketball falls to Ephrata 44-34

In non-conference boys basketball action, Red Land (0-1) dropped a 44-34 decision to Ephrata (1-0) Tuesday. Tyler Kerlin and Anderson French paced the Patriots with 11 points apiece. Kerline knocked down nine points from beyond the arc. Dylan Kohl led the Mountaineers with 17 points.
EPHRATA, PA
Penn State reserve defensive lineman announces transfer portal decision

Another Penn State player declared his intentions to leave the program on Sunday, a day before the transfer portal opens for FBS players. Defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced his impending departure in a social media post, thanking Penn State head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and noting that he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Harrisburg, PA
