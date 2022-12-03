Read full article on original website
Related
‘Just a kid from Tucson,’ Roman Bravo-Young has earned some fifth-year Penn State lineup leeway
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson has said it, the Nittany Lions’ legion of loyal wrestling fans clearly know it and Roman Bravo-Young agrees with it. Fact is, he is a fun wrestler to watch perform. RBY, as he is commonly known, is a two-time NCAA champion who came back...
Greencastle-Antrim’s Eli Sterling wins fan vote as Mid-Penn’s top boys hoops player from opening weekend
Greencastle-Antrim got its season off to a nice start over the weekend with a 65-54 win over Mifflin County, and Eli Sterling played a big role in the win. The junior point guard put in 21 points in that one, and then Blue Devils’ fans went and put in a whole bunch of votes for him in PennLive’s fan vote for the Mid-Penn’s top player from the season’s opening week.
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Wilson despite strong showings from Keon Dockens, Wayne Fletcher II
Central Dauphin put together a strong fourth quarter, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit as the Rams dropped a 59-48 decision to Wilson Tuesday. The Bulldogs led 18-4 by the end of the first quarter. The Rams went on a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter but were unable to close the deficit.
Cisse, Bednostin, Brown lead balanced Trinity offense as Shamrocks cruise past Lancaster Mennonite
Flashing offensive balance for the second time in as many outings, Trinity cruised to a 72-38 victory over Lancaster Mennonite in non-league boys basketball action Tuesday night at home. Adelphe Cisse netted 16 points, Mike Bednostin checked in with 15 and Reece Brown added 12 for the Shamrocks (2-0). In...
Middletown girls basketball falls to Northeastern 52-44 in non-conference showdown
Jayla Koser’s stellar outing wasn’t enough for Middletown as the Blue Raiders dropped a 52-44 non-conference tilt to Northeastern Tuesday. Koser led all players with 21 points, 14 boards, and 5 steals. Teammate Emma Cleland tallied 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals in a strong performance of her own.
Red Land boys basketball falls to Ephrata 44-34
In non-conference boys basketball action, Red Land (0-1) dropped a 44-34 decision to Ephrata (1-0) Tuesday. Tyler Kerlin and Anderson French paced the Patriots with 11 points apiece. Kerline knocked down nine points from beyond the arc. Dylan Kohl led the Mountaineers with 17 points.
PIAA concerned with rising ejection rates among boys soccer players, coaches
The PIAA was optimistic that the rising number of player and coach ejections would subside statewide after adding a two-game suspension in 2020 for the most egregious unsportsmanlike acts. Two years later, that optimism has waned, especially when it comes to boys soccer. The PIAA counted 338 ejections this fall...
Jill Jekot, Sienna Manns power Cumberland Valley girls basketball to road victory against Chambersburg
Cumberland Valley built a sizable early lead and never looked back en route to a convincing, 55-27 victory against Chambersburg Tuesday. The Eagles led 25-2 by the end of the first quarter and never let the Trojans back into contention. Jill Jekot turned in a superb performance to pace the...
Second-half rally propels Carlisle boys basketball to 61-44 victory against Gettysburg
Gettysburg kept things close in the first half, but Carlisle blew things up in the second half as the Herd earned a 61-44 win Tuesday. The Warriors trailed by just three points at the intermission, but the Herd went on a 20-10 run in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Greencastle girls basketball downs Carlisle behind Mia Libby’s 24-point performance
Carlisle hung around for most of the contest, but Greencastle eventually pulled away as the Blue Devils picked up a 52-32 victory Tuesday. The Herd trailed by just three points at halftime, but the Blue Devils outscored the Herd by 17 points in the second half to seal the win.
West Perry girls basketball downs Camp Hill behind strong outings from Alexsa Frederick and Allison Yoder
Alexsa Frederick and Allison Yoder turned in strong performances to propel West Perry to a convincing, 53-23 victory over Camp Hill Tuesday. Frederick led all players with 16 points, while Yoder finished the contest with 12 points. Julia Consiglio led the Lions with eight points.
Cassidy Sadler’s 22-point outing propels Northern girls basketball past Bermudian Springs
Cassidy Sadler provided the spark for Northern as the Polar Bears downed Bermudian Springs 54-39 Tuesday evening. Sadler led all players with 22 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Hannah Freese tallied 9 points, while Anna Lehman chipped in 8 points in the victory. Victoria Bross paced...
Boiling Springs sweeps Gettysburg in boys and girls swimming showdown
On the opening night of swimming action, Boiling Springs secured victories over Gettysburg in boys and girls action. The Bubbler boys downed the Warriors 101-75, while the girls earned a 106-77 win. Braelen Mowe paced the Bubblers with two individual victories. Mowe captured top honors in the 200 Freestyle (1:47.17)...
Mechanicsburg boys basketball notches 45-32 non-conference win over Red Lion
Mechanicsburg picked up a 45-32 victory against non-conference foe Red Lion Tuesday. Josh Smith paced the Wildcats with 18 points. Teammate Spencer Nolan finished the contest with nine points, while Justin Bardo and Seth Brubaker chipped in eight points apiece in the win.
Former Harrisburg, Texas A&M LB Andre White Jr. says he is entering transfer portal
Former Harrisburg star Andre White Jr. is looking for a new college football home. White Jr., who announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal, spent the past four years at Texas A&M. He will have one season left to play at his next stop. White Jr. played in...
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown lead Christian School of York girls basketball to emphatic victory
Christian School of York improved to 3-0 on the young season with a decisive, 39-6 victory against York Country Day Tuesday. The Lady Defenders jumped out to a 12-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 21-3 lead by intermission en route to the blowout. Rylie Bell...
Penn State reserve defensive lineman announces transfer portal decision
Another Penn State player declared his intentions to leave the program on Sunday, a day before the transfer portal opens for FBS players. Defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced his impending departure in a social media post, thanking Penn State head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and noting that he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
Five ways Bishop McDevitt can flip 2021′s script and topple Aliquippa in the PIAA championship
After the buzzer sounded and the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders saw their 2021 season end with a 4A state championship game loss to Aliquippa last year in Hershey, underclassmen players vowed they’d do everything they could to get back to that spot—and hopefully see the same foe. • Sign...
‘It’s bogus’: Steel-High standout Durrell Ceasar Jr.’s father says suspension for state title game is unjust
It looks like Durrell Ceasar Jr. won’t be suiting up for Steel-High in Thursday’s Class A state title football game, and the father of the record-setting Rollers’ receiver says that is just not right. Ceasar Jr. was suspended for two games after being ejected for a pair...
Mason Blazer, Tyson Leach lead Middletown past Twin Valley
MIDDLETOWN - When it comes to early season stock-risers in the Mid-Penn, you could say Mason Blazer is blazing his way right to the top of the list. Because, after a 28-point over the weekend, Blazer was the leader again for Middletown Tuesday in a 51-40 win over Twin Valley.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0