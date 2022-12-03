LANCASTER, Pa. — WGAL's Josslyn Howard checked in at the Lancaster Salvation Army as the Coats for Kids telethon is underway. "There's nothing like it when you can see a child come and just see the massive amount of coats that we would have for them to pick from. And they get to choose the color or the different style that they have. And for us to know that a child is walking out with a warm coat – many of the kids that come in, won't even have a jacket on when they come in because they don't have coats," Major Tom Hinzman said.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO