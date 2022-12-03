Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
New Milkshake Flavor Will Be Available at 2023 PA Farm Show; Here's How to Try It Early
Milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association are one of the most popular food items at the PA Farm Show, usually served in classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate. In 2023, the PA Dairymen's Association will launch a new flavor of milkshake at the Farm Show: orange cream. The PA Farm...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
abc27.com
Eleven Oaks Farm holiday gifts
Send a piece of home to loved ones who live far away with the help of Eleven Oaks Farm in Newville. The farm offers holiday gift bundles and a variety of options to fit a wide range of tastes and budgets.
PhillyBite
What State is Hershey Park In?
- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
susquehannastyle.com
5 Places to Shop for Kids
If you’re in search of gifts for children, particularly infants, then look no further. Bella Boo offers a wide variety of unique children’s clothes, handcrafted toys, and accessories. Focusing on unique, sustainable brands, many items are exclusive to Bella Boo in the area. Clothing sizes available range from 0-3 months to size 12 youth; however the selection for babies and toddlers is extensive. Also featured throughout the store are unique gifts for babies and new mothers, such as stylish nursing covers, swaddles, lotions, and soothing balms.
WOLF
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
abc27.com
Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle
It began as a kitchen experiment. Now it’s a family-owned business, and things are poppin’. It’s Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle.
abc27.com
Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
lebtown.com
Upcoming novel will feature an inn based on author’s childhood home in Annville
Monica Byrne, a novelist, playwright and screenwriter, is working on her third novel. Although Byrne now lives in Durham, North Carolina, she grew up in Annville, and the Victorian home at 515 E. Main St. where she lived as a child will be featured in the book, titled “Ordinary Time.”
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]
It feels a bit like a speakeasy, seeing the lit-up "Pull gate to open" by the entrance of Proof Lancaster. You follow the instructions, the gate opens, and you walk down to a characteristic setting on the lower level.
New burger, chicken sandwich stand opening in Harrisburg
A new food stand at Strawberry Square will offer breakfast and lunch options to workers and visitors in Harrisburg. In January, Fresca Burger & Chicken Shack will debut in the food court, filling a 500-square-foot space. The locally owned and operated vendor is Mario Badier, a chef at Tikka Shack in Mechanicsburg.
abc27.com
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
WGAL
WGAL, Salvation Army Coats for Kids drive starts
LANCASTER, Pa. — WGAL's Josslyn Howard checked in at the Lancaster Salvation Army as the Coats for Kids telethon is underway. "There's nothing like it when you can see a child come and just see the massive amount of coats that we would have for them to pick from. And they get to choose the color or the different style that they have. And for us to know that a child is walking out with a warm coat – many of the kids that come in, won't even have a jacket on when they come in because they don't have coats," Major Tom Hinzman said.
abc27.com
A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Save the date: WPE Lancaster returns Oct. 12-13, 2023
MANHEIM, Pa. – The 2023 edition of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, the largest industrial woodworking exhibition and conference in the Northeast, is set to take place Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. The annual tradeshow will feature a full complement of woodworking machinery and supplies exhibited...
WGAL
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderland
Just off the beaten path in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, the Christmas season is in full swing at Ponduce Farms. Family-owned and operated, Ponduce Farms is a working farm with a Market & Eatery, Christmas Tree Farm, & a seasonal Wreath Barn Gift Shop that the whole family will enjoy. The Market & Eatery offers a variety of seasonal produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, fresh-baked Paczki donuts, and daily specials.
Central Pa. dogs look fetching at ‘Deck the Paws’ fashion show
The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show brought out the puparazzi this year to kick off the howl-idays introducing their brand new dog pageant, the “Deck the Paws” fashion show. The Deck the Paws event took place early Saturday, Dec. 3, offering several cute and adoptable dogs from...
Downtown Daily Bread says thank you to all who give | PennLive letters
Recently, I had the opportunity to witness organizations and individuals make desperately needed donations to assist the homeless and hungry in Harrisburg. Yes, traditional contributions of turkeys and other food items flowed in to provide a holiday tradition to those who need a helping hand, a hot meal, and an opportunity to escape from the elements. What I witnessed, was just not aimed at a Thanksgiving celebration. There were bags and boxes of coats, gloves, socks, and other items to stock our supplies for this winter.
Lancaster Farming
Decorating Christmas Cookies at Sunnyside Pastries
Sunnyside Pastries in East Earl, Pennsylvania, gears up for the holiday season by baking Christmas sugar cookies. Sunnyside offers ten different holiday cookies, including sand tarts, snickerdoodles, peanut butter blossoms and unique raisin-filled cookies. Each year, the team bakes Christmas cookies by the hundreds daily from Black Friday through New Year’s Eve.
