ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Amid Twitter Chaos, Elon Musk Begs Readers for This One Thing

By Jeffrey Quiggle
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

It's been just over a month since Elon Musk officially took over Twitter and it's been a wild chaotic ride, even before day one. And now Musk is pleading with the site's readers for one simple thing.

It wasn't that long ago, on April 5, when Musk made public the fact he had bought about 9% of Twitter's shares. Soon after, Musk was offered a seat on the company's board of directors under the condition he would not purchase more than 14.9% of its shares and undergo a background check.

Musk then turned down the board seat and instead offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, well above the company's market value. He trumpeted free speech principles as his rationale for the move.

On April 25 Twitter accepted the offer. Musk then said on May 13 he was putting the purchase bid on hold, saying he wanted more details about the amount of spam and fake accounts on the microblogging site.

Twitter then said it was closing on the purchase agreement anyway as it was legally binding. The next few months seemed to be moving toward an October trial that would settle the dispute.

A judge gave the two sides until the end of the month to put a deal together.

The Deal Finally Becomes Official

On Oct. 27 the purchase was completed for the amount of the original Musk offer.

The next day, he fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and other executives. Then came the workforce reduction layoffs. Some 3,700 people were let go, about half of the company's employees.

Many Twitter workers found out their jobs were gone in unceremonious fashion. Some were simply unable to log in to their laptops while others received the news by virtue of being locked out of their Slack accounts.

Musk then offered Twitter employees an ultimatum on Nov. 16. He sent an email to all employees that said they will be required to work long, hardcore hours and that they must consent to these conditions. If they did not, they would lose their jobs and immediately receive three months of severance.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the email. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," the billionaire wrote.

More than a thousand employees left the company and took the severance.

Musk also tried to begin charging for access to Twitter Blue, and then decided to suspend the program when users would nefariously pay for the user authentication designation just to impersonate other people.

Twitter restored former President Donald Trump's account on Nov. 19. A controversy involving antisemitic posts from Ye (formerly Kanye West) on his restored Twitter account is ongoing, including a swastika image he tweeted that got his account suspended again.

Musk accused Apple of threatening to remove Twitter's App from its App Store. Then he took the accusation back, saying Apple never considered doing that.

He has also suggested that Twitter had, in the past, interfered with elections. But he hasn't provided specifics or evidence.

Musk's New Request of Twitter Readers

After all the turmoil in November and before, Musk has a simple plea for readers of Twitter posts now that December has arrived.

"I meet so many people who read Twitter every day, but almost never tweet," he writes. "If I may beg your indulgence, please add your voice to the public dialogue!"

He followed that post with a couple other notes clarifying future moves he plans on making with the Twitter site.

"Twitter will start showing view count for all tweets, just as view count is shown for all videos," reveals @elonmusk. "The system is far more alive than it would seem."

"The problem is that likes are public, subjecting people to criticism, and 'like' is often the wrong description, as you often just think something is interesting or notable, but not likable. We need to add these critical distinctions," he writes.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Becomes Elon Musk's Most Vocal Opponent

Mark Cuban is frank and direct. It is this outspoken side of him that makes him popular and one of Main Street's most appreciated self-made billionaires. The entrepreneurs, who appear on hit TV show "Shark Tank," are hoping to get a no-nonsense review of their ideas from the tech billionaire. Sports fans, and basketball fans in particular, are fond of his taunts and rants because the Dallas Mavericks owner doesn't often hold back. He does not hide his emotions. Cuban is somewhat like a professional boxer: he leaves everything in the ring. When he enters a fight, he gives everything.
TheStreet

The Way Facebook Handles Notables Like Trump Could Change

Billions of content pieces are posted on Facebook and Instagram every day by users. Most are written by regular people, but some prominent politicians and celebrities are said to have outside influence. The vast majority of posts are perfectly acceptable. They are authored by individuals or groups and are within...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheStreet

Twitter Faces Credit Challenges, Ratings Pulled

Twitter faces significant challenges as advertisers have balked at promoting their products and services since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk, pushing credit ratings agencies to pull their ratings. The $44 billion takeover by Musk, who also serves as CEO of Tesla, has been met with a flurry of rash...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Scolds Donald Trump

Elon Musk has become very political. He has been intervening, for several months now, in political affairs, on a regular basis, breaking down the barrier that has existed for many years between the business and political worlds. Businessmen and entrepreneurs have often intervened in political life through their donations to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Why DC Content is Going to Amazon

Since its inception in early 2020, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) - Get Free Report streaming service HBO Max has made headlines with its original series. HBO had a unique leg up in the original content game. The Home Box Office was kicking out its own series long before anyone could conceive of an alternative to cable television. You could say that HBO was hosting subscription-based entertainment way before it was cool.
TheStreet

Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says

Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
90K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy