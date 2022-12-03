58-Year-Old Man Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities from Metro Police state that a man was critically injured after he was struck by a car in downtown Las Vegas. The incident reportedly took place at about 6 PM on Thursday.

Reports mention that the incident took place on Las Vegas Boulevard near Washington Avenue. The pedestrian reportedly walked outside of a marked crosswalk.

The victim was swiftly taken to UMC where he was in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him, a 44-year-old woman stayed on the scene and displayed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian crash remains under investigation.

Source: Las Vegas Sun