Las Vegas, NV

58-Year-Old Man Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
Authorities from Metro Police state that a man was critically injured after he was struck by a car in downtown Las Vegas. The incident reportedly took place at about 6 PM on Thursday.

Reports mention that the incident took place on Las Vegas Boulevard near Washington Avenue. The pedestrian reportedly walked outside of a marked crosswalk.

The victim was swiftly taken to UMC where he was in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him, a 44-year-old woman stayed on the scene and displayed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian crash remains under investigation.

December 03, 2022

Source: Las Vegas Sun

Nationwide Report

