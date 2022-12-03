SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody. The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO