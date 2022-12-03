Read full article on original website
WBTV
CMPD tree lighting honors Charlotte homicide victims
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts.
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
WBTV
Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony.
WBTV
Stabbing victim recovering, suspect now in custody
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody. The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.
WBTV
Police: Man assaulted girlfriend with mini sledgehammer in Gaston Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police charged a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer and preventing her from seeking aid. Police say they went to an area hospital at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 after a woman called 911 to report an assault. She told officers she was at Robert Louis Singletary’s apartment a few hours earlier when he hit her in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer.
WBTV
Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts.
'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
WBTV
WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte.
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
WBTV
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
Two local grocery store chains are putting up thousands of dollars to donate ice and water to people dealing with the massive power outage in Moore County.
WBTV
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
860wacb.com
Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash
WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
WBTV
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin.
WBTV
Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
Hickory Police Department announces new chief of police
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has named its next chief of police. After 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will serve as Hickory’s next chief of police, according to the police department. Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff. Courthouse access data show in the 14 months leading up to...
WBTV
Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials.
