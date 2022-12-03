Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
wwnytv.com
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor, Rebecca Bender is making it her mission to educate and fight, and tell you it can happen anywhere. “I was trafficked in Las Vegas. I was bought and...
wwnytv.com
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County fixture for nearly 200 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for some holiday cheer. Co-Owner Stuart DeCamp says he’s excited to share the space with the public. “I don’t know whether we own the property or the property...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
cnycentral.com
Fort Drum soldiers march 5 miles to deliver a "Mountain of Toys"
Fort Drum, NY — It was a mission that took five miles and about 40 minutes for more than 300 noncommissioned officers to complete. But they did it with a singular focus on getting a trailer of toys delivered. According to the Form Drum Public Affairs Office, the annual...
wwnytv.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. Police say Isabella Kneier was last seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street on Sunday. She’s white, 16 years old, and has brown hair and eyes. Kneier is 4′...
northcountrynow.com
Breakfast with Santa in Norwood
Among the many children visiting this morning with Santa at the Norwood American Legion’s Breakfast with Santa event is three-month old Stormi McGregor, of Norfolk. The free breakfast continues through 11 a.m. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on bus monitor, Denny’s closure & parade changes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus was fired from his job and arrested. Here’s a sampling of the 600 comments you sent us:. That monitor was out of control and needs to be nowhere near...
Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks
In 2019, the USDA's Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) was created in order to boost access to healthy, organic foods and locally-grown products to places where access might otherwise be lacking. In a recent update, the Adirondacks were added to the list of regions getting some of the benefits.
wwnytv.com
Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - During a pre-trial conference, a woman who killed her 18-year-old daughter more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Lashanna Charlton pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Treyanna Summerville on June 22, 2020. She covered her face with paper while walking out of court after making the plea.
informnny.com
Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
informnny.com
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
wwnytv.com
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
wwnytv.com
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
wwnytv.com
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
Oswego man arrested after found asleep in car stopped in middle of road
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after he was found asleep in a car stopped in the middle of the road, according to Oswego City Police Department. On December 1 at around 12:13 p.m., Oswego City Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man […]
Comments / 0