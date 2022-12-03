ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wwnytv.com

Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
CLAYTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Fort Drum soldiers march 5 miles to deliver a "Mountain of Toys"

Fort Drum, NY — It was a mission that took five miles and about 40 minutes for more than 300 noncommissioned officers to complete. But they did it with a singular focus on getting a trailer of toys delivered. According to the Form Drum Public Affairs Office, the annual...
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. Police say Isabella Kneier was last seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street on Sunday. She’s white, 16 years old, and has brown hair and eyes. Kneier is 4′...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Breakfast with Santa in Norwood

Among the many children visiting this morning with Santa at the Norwood American Legion’s Breakfast with Santa event is three-month old Stormi McGregor, of Norfolk. The free breakfast continues through 11 a.m. NCNow photo.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks

In 2019, the USDA's Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) was created in order to boost access to healthy, organic foods and locally-grown products to places where access might otherwise be lacking. In a recent update, the Adirondacks were added to the list of regions getting some of the benefits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - During a pre-trial conference, a woman who killed her 18-year-old daughter more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Lashanna Charlton pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Treyanna Summerville on June 22, 2020. She covered her face with paper while walking out of court after making the plea.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
informnny.com

Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
CANTON, NY
informnny.com

Clayton hunter charged with trespassing

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

