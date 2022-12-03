ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Cash Only’s Cannabis XXXmas Market | New York City Event

The event is going down on Saturday, December 17th at a private location in the LES. If you RSVP here, the address will be shared over email as we get closer to the event date. The market will feature 30+ vendors, including folks selling clothes, jewelry, zines, food, and cannabis. All the cultural food groups, not just weed brands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC doctor speaks on ‘tripledemic’: COVID, RSV, and the flu

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City area is juggling waves of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — in a phenomenon some are calling a “tripledemic” or “tridemic.” NYU Langone’s Brooklyn branch and the borough’s Woodhull Medical Center report there are no intensive care beds available.  Dr. Arun Chopra […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams defends plan to force mentally ill into treatment, vows private hospitals are on board

Mayor Adams defended broadening the city’s ability to involuntarily commit acutely mentally ill homeless New Yorkers after days of criticism, claiming his policy change had sparked “creative energy” and new ideas in approaching mental health. Detractors of Adams’ plan, which he announced last Tuesday, argue there aren’t enough hospital beds set aside for psychiatric patients to accommodate the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

NYC's Approach to Mental Illness: Intervene When it "Prevents a Person From Meeting Their Basic Human Needs"

Unwanted intervention with your mental health – whether you want it or not.Photo by(DusanManic/iStock) New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is caught in the crosshairs, once again. After announcing his plan to “hold” mentally ill New Yorkers involuntarily in institutions and hospitals, people around the world are wondering if he’s lost his mind – especially since this announcement comes only weeks after disclosing the state’s budget being nearly maxed due to NYC’s migrant crisis, (and Adams’ timely trip to Qatar during the World Cup.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Guest Essay: Mayor Adams’ new policy for the unhoused is dangerous for New York

Last Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his new policy initiative, the crown jewel of his policies attempting to reduce visible poverty, while doing nothing to address the issue itself. The 11-point agenda took aim at “long standing gaps in our state Mental Hygiene Law,” but drew attention for the announcement that, moving forward, police officers would pursue involuntary hospitalization of “individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness” who appear to be “unable to meet their basic needs.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

This New York billionaire is giving away millions

Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Back-to-back NYC shootings, one near police headquarters, leave two men dead

Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tribeca doctor among nine cuffed in New York City drug selling scheme

A New York City doctor is among nine people who are charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute tens of thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, in Manhattan and Staten Island, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dr. Noel Smith was charged with 30 counts of criminal sale of a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

