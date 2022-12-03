ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Victim critical after shooting on San Jose bike trail

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, the department said at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.Units are currently investigating a reported shooting on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets, police said. The call came in around 7:25 p.m.The motive is unknown and no suspect has been identified yet.This is a developing story.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch man dies after crash causes car to overturn, ejects him from vehicle

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning after a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection that overturned his car and ejected him, police said.The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday.Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra Costa County coroner as the man who died in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and passenger in the other car were treated at a hospital for complaints of pain, police said. No other information about the collision was released by police.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Antioch police traffic unit at (925) 779-6864 or email Officer Blumberg at fblumberg@antioch.gov.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 injured after cars collided near residential area in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - One person was killed and at least two others were injured when two cars collided in Antioch Sunday alongside James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. Residents say this stretch of road is dangerous, and they want city leadership to step up and make safety changes. Neighbor Dave...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco business burns in massive fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Hillsdale Shopping Center theft suspects nabbed in traffic stop

(KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to a retail theft crew seen at Hillsdale Shopping Center, according to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department. Officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with the crew and developed probable cause for a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, it […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot

DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 28-year-old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  Detectives conducted an investigation for months before determining Rodriguez was […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy