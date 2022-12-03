Read full article on original website
Victim critical after shooting on San Jose bike trail
SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, the department said at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.Units are currently investigating a reported shooting on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets, police said. The call came in around 7:25 p.m.The motive is unknown and no suspect has been identified yet.This is a developing story.
Pedestrian dies after traffic collision in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) -- One woman has died following a traffic accident in Fremont on Friday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
Antioch man dies after crash causes car to overturn, ejects him from vehicle
ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning after a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection that overturned his car and ejected him, police said.The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday.Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra Costa County coroner as the man who died in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and passenger in the other car were treated at a hospital for complaints of pain, police said. No other information about the collision was released by police.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Antioch police traffic unit at (925) 779-6864 or email Officer Blumberg at fblumberg@antioch.gov.
100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
CHP: USPS driver killed in fiery hit-and-run crash
The driver of a United States Postal Service big rig died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run collision caused by two cars racing nearby, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol Oakland.
San Jose in danger of breaking last year’s record for deadly crashes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There are three weeks left of 2022 and San Jose officials are worried the city is going to break last year’s record of 60 vehicle fatalities. Just one more deadly crash is all it would take. Some of the more talked about deadly crashes include the death of a San […]
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
1 dead, 2 injured after cars collided near residential area in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - One person was killed and at least two others were injured when two cars collided in Antioch Sunday alongside James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. Residents say this stretch of road is dangerous, and they want city leadership to step up and make safety changes. Neighbor Dave...
San Francisco business burns in massive fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
61-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday evening in Sunnyvale. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on westbound Highway 237, near Mathilda Avenue.
Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
Hillsdale Shopping Center theft suspects nabbed in traffic stop
(KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to a retail theft crew seen at Hillsdale Shopping Center, according to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department. Officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with the crew and developed probable cause for a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, it […]
Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
CHP: Man found wandering on I-580 with a gun had $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle
A man found wandering through lanes of traffic with a gun last Tuesday was allegedly discovered to have thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Suspect charged in killing of beloved Newark father, prosecutors say, was case of 'revenge killing'
NEWARK, Calif. - Murder charges have been filed against a man accused in what prosecutors called an act of revenge, stemming from the death of the suspect's 16-year-old daughter. On Tuesday, the Alameda County district attorney announced the charges against 52-year-old Louie Sixto Lopez in the shooting death of 40-year-old...
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 28-year-old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. Detectives conducted an investigation for months before determining Rodriguez was […]
Whither West Cliff? Recent collapse of path along ‘Santa Cruz’s front porch’ suggests troubling future
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Is there a more fundamental and intractable law of nature than erosion?. Given enough...
