FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves free Metrobus rides
WASHINGTON - Is D.C. on its way to becoming one of the first major cities to offer free bus service for riders?. On Tuesday, the D.C. Council voted 13-0 to waive fares for Metrobus trips that originate in the District. The council vote clears the way for a follow-up formality...
mocoshow.com
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
Bay Net
Library Offers Free Coats For Kids In Prince George’s County
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and PGCMLS Foundation continue to provide essential support to the residents of Prince George’s County this winter with the fourth annual edition of Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids. This special initiative provides free brand new...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
fox5dc.com
2 men dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George’s County
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the Bladensburg area around 3:40 a.m. for a call for a crash. Both men were found...
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
fox5dc.com
Family remembers Prince George's County man who overdosed on knock-off prescription pills
A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced prescription pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to Prince George's County police about their effort to warn residents about the deadly drug.
Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
WJLA
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
Bay Net
Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
Person dies after crash in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Emergency crews worked to rescue a driver who was severely pinned following a crash in Northeast D.C. Hours later that driver ultimately died from their injuries. Police and firefighters were called to a report of a crash with entrapment in the area of Bladensburg Road and Queens...
NBC Washington
‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing
The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
wnav.com
ATF: Multiple Robbery Attempts at Anne Arundel & Montgomery Gun Stores
ATF is working with Anne Arundel and Montgomery County police to investigate multiple burglaries & attempted burglaries of gun stores that occurred between November 19-28 at Atlantic Guns, Field Traders LLC, and Scott’s Gunsmithing in Anne Arundel & Montgomery counties. Investigators are still working to determine whether these incidents...
Here's When The International Space Station Will Be Visible In Baltimore This Week
It's a bird … It’s a plane ... It’s the International Space Station!. In Maryland, stargazers will get a special treat this week in Baltimore, when the International Space Station will be clearly visible, with the best viewing expected at 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec 5. On...
WUSA
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
