Covington, LA

Toy giveaways, a toy drive and more metro area community news

TOY AND GIFT EVENT: St. Charles Parish children up to age 16 can get a holiday present at the annual Toy and Gift Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Attendees must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must show proof of residency. East Bank residents should attend from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and West Bank residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.stcharlesparish.gov.
Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
Retired Madisonville librarian Lillie Butler publishes first book

Lillie Butler spent her whole life surrounded by words and pictures. Now she has her own story to tell. Butler, who retired from the Madisonville library after 35 years in 2019 at age 82, has authored her first novel, “Mae’s Journey.” It is being printed by Archway Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster, and should be out before Christmas.
Blakeview: New Orleans singer Jessie Hill, known for 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo,' was born 90 years ago this week

New Orleans rhythm and blues great Jessie Hill, best known for the song “Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” was born 90 years ago this week, on Dec. 9, 1932. Hill grew up in the 9th Ward and began playing music at a young age alongside members of his family. According to writer Jeff Hannusch, Hill befriended performers Eddie Bo and Oliver Morgan as a teenager and formed his own group, the House Rockers. In addition to singing, Hill was also a drummer for Professor Longhair and Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns.
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures

COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
Hubig’s A Big Deal

For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.

