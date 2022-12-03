Read full article on original website
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Toy giveaways, a toy drive and more metro area community news
TOY AND GIFT EVENT: St. Charles Parish children up to age 16 can get a holiday present at the annual Toy and Gift Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Attendees must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must show proof of residency. East Bank residents should attend from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and West Bank residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.stcharlesparish.gov.
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
Retired Madisonville librarian Lillie Butler publishes first book
Lillie Butler spent her whole life surrounded by words and pictures. Now she has her own story to tell. Butler, who retired from the Madisonville library after 35 years in 2019 at age 82, has authored her first novel, “Mae’s Journey.” It is being printed by Archway Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster, and should be out before Christmas.
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye to presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
Blakeview: New Orleans singer Jessie Hill, known for 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo,' was born 90 years ago this week
New Orleans rhythm and blues great Jessie Hill, best known for the song “Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” was born 90 years ago this week, on Dec. 9, 1932. Hill grew up in the 9th Ward and began playing music at a young age alongside members of his family. According to writer Jeff Hannusch, Hill befriended performers Eddie Bo and Oliver Morgan as a teenager and formed his own group, the House Rockers. In addition to singing, Hill was also a drummer for Professor Longhair and Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns.
Slain pastor, the Rev. Otis Young, remembered as 'simple priest' who left big mark on Covington
A week after the horrifying news of his slaying spread across the north shore, the Rev. Otis Young was remembered Monday as a dedicated parish priest — a reconciler and a person of deep faith, integrity and love — during a funeral Mass that drew an overflow crowd to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington.
A toast to Fabacher’s: An 1880s family-run New Orleans restaurant grew to have a national reputation
Throughout New Orleans history, you’ll always find a handful of family names that are synonymous with food and beverage of the time. Today, for example, there are the Brennans, the Baquets, the Chases, the Nguyens, the Vaucresssons. One hundred and twenty years ago, that list would have been made...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
Many Tigers say they will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6. But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parish in the Superdome. The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating...
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
Hobby Lobby buys historic church on Magazine with plans to lease it to local congregation
Hobby Lobby Stores, a national craft-supply retail chain, has purchased the former Valence Street Baptist Church, a historic property on Magazine Street, records show. The NOLA Baptist Church, a fledgling Uptown congregation, plans to lease it from Hobby Lobby, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Kyle Jagers, confirmed on Monday (Dec. 5).
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
Renovation of this rare historic French Quarter building has preservationists in a huff
New Orleans preservationists are in a huff over a $1 million renovation project on one of the rarest historic buildings in the French Quarter, claiming that recent work has damaged original aspects of the structure and that contractors ignored expert advice. Madame John's Legacy, the historic house at 632 Dumaine...
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
The winning numbers for Monday's drawing are 35,45, 47, 54, 55 and 14.
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Hubig’s A Big Deal
For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.
