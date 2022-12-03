Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Toy giveaways, a toy drive and more metro area community news
TOY AND GIFT EVENT: St. Charles Parish children up to age 16 can get a holiday present at the annual Toy and Gift Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Attendees must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must show proof of residency. East Bank residents should attend from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and West Bank residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.stcharlesparish.gov.
WLOX
Habitat for Humanity building new home in Bay St. Louis, first in two years
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland is building its first home in two years. Construction is underway at a property on Seal Boulevard in Bay St. Louis. Crews are comprised of mostly volunteers. They work three days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. ”[We...
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Slain pastor, the Rev. Otis Young, remembered as 'simple priest' who left big mark on Covington
A week after the horrifying news of his slaying spread across the north shore, the Rev. Otis Young was remembered Monday as a dedicated parish priest — a reconciler and a person of deep faith, integrity and love — during a funeral Mass that drew an overflow crowd to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington.
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
fox8live.com
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye to presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
NOLA.com
Hobby Lobby buys historic church on Magazine Street, plans to give it away
Hobby Lobby Stores has acquired the vacant and blighted former Valence Street Baptist Church. But the retail chain isn't planning to place one of its big box craft stores in the heart of Uptown. Rather, the Oklahoma-based company will lease the church in the 4600 block of Magazine to a...
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
NOLA.com
Retired Madisonville librarian Lillie Butler publishes first book
Lillie Butler spent her whole life surrounded by words and pictures. Now she has her own story to tell. Butler, who retired from the Madisonville library after 35 years in 2019 at age 82, has authored her first novel, “Mae’s Journey.” It is being printed by Archway Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster, and should be out before Christmas.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
wbrz.com
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
'Blessed and exhausted: Jefferson Parish rebounds
NOLA.com
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections
Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
wbrz.com
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
DENHAM SPRINGS - At least 17 homeowners were mailed letters in October letting them know that their fence is not in compliance with the parish. Those homeowners would have to move their fences to accommodate the servitude and allow the parish to maintain the drainage. Tamara Beard received one of...
