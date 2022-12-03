TOY AND GIFT EVENT: St. Charles Parish children up to age 16 can get a holiday present at the annual Toy and Gift Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Attendees must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must show proof of residency. East Bank residents should attend from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and West Bank residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.stcharlesparish.gov.

LULING, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO