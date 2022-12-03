ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Toy giveaways, a toy drive and more metro area community news

TOY AND GIFT EVENT: St. Charles Parish children up to age 16 can get a holiday present at the annual Toy and Gift Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Attendees must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must show proof of residency. East Bank residents should attend from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and West Bank residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.stcharlesparish.gov.
Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures

COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
Retired Madisonville librarian Lillie Butler publishes first book

Lillie Butler spent her whole life surrounded by words and pictures. Now she has her own story to tell. Butler, who retired from the Madisonville library after 35 years in 2019 at age 82, has authored her first novel, “Mae’s Journey.” It is being printed by Archway Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster, and should be out before Christmas.
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
From the Files of The Farmer

With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections

Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year

Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
