Colts vs. Cowboys: Final injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium.
The Colts ruled out two starters for this game, which will cause even more trouble for a struggling Colts team that has lost five of their last six games.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 13:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury
Wed.
11/30
Thu.
12/1
Fri.
12/2
Status
WR Keke Coutee Illness DNP FP FP —
CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
TE Jelani Woods Shoulder/Quad DNP DNP FP Questionable
DE Ben Banogu Abdomen LP FP FP —
C Ryan Kelly Knee/Ankle LP FP FP —
TE Kylen Granson Illness FP FP FP —
DE Kwity Paye Ankle FP FP FP —
T Braden Smith Illness — DNP DNP Out
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Knee — LP FP Questionable
Notes
- The Colts will be without OT Braden Smith and CB Kenny Moore II, which could prove to be massive losses.
- DE Kwity Paye is set to make his return from a nagging ankle injury that’s bothered him for the better part of the last month.
- CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was a full participant Friday, which is an encouraging sign for his chances to play.
- TE Jelani Woods will be one to watch coming off his breakout game, but having a full practice Friday is encouraging.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:
Player Injury
Wed.
11/30
Thu.
12/1
Fri.
12/2
Status
CB Trevon Diggs Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable
WR Michael Gallup Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable
LB Anthony Barr Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
S Jayron Kearse Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
DE DeMarcus Lawrence Foot LP LP FP —
T Terence Steele Personal — DNP FP —
DT Quinton Bohanna Knee — — LP Questionable
