Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Cowboys: Final injury report for Week 13

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium.

The Colts ruled out two starters for this game, which will cause even more trouble for a struggling Colts team that has lost five of their last six games.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury

Wed.

11/30

Thu.

12/1

Fri.

12/2

Status

WR Keke Coutee Illness DNP FP FP

CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

TE Jelani Woods Shoulder/Quad DNP DNP FP Questionable

DE Ben Banogu Abdomen LP FP FP

C Ryan Kelly Knee/Ankle LP FP FP

TE Kylen Granson Illness FP FP FP

DE Kwity Paye Ankle FP FP FP

T Braden Smith Illness — DNP DNP Out

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Knee — LP FP Questionable

Notes

  • The Colts will be without OT Braden Smith and CB Kenny Moore II, which could prove to be massive losses.
  • DE Kwity Paye is set to make his return from a nagging ankle injury that’s bothered him for the better part of the last month.
  • CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was a full participant Friday, which is an encouraging sign for his chances to play.
  • TE Jelani Woods will be one to watch coming off his breakout game, but having a full practice Friday is encouraging.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:

Player Injury

Wed.

11/30

Thu.

12/1

Fri.

12/2

Status

CB Trevon Diggs Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable

WR Michael Gallup Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable

LB Anthony Barr Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable

S Jayron Kearse Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable

DE DeMarcus Lawrence Foot LP LP FP

T Terence Steele Personal — DNP FP

DT Quinton Bohanna Knee — — LP Questionable

Comments / 0

 

