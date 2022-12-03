ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WTOK-TV

First GeoTour in Mississippi launches Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have heard of a Geocache, but what makes this a GeoTour?. VISITHattiesburg and Hub City Cache combined with their sponsors to make this GeoTour possible. The goal is to explore places you wouldn’t normally go to while still seeing the sights that Hattiesburg has to offer.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18, pled guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. The shooting took place a year and a half ago, during June of 2021. The investigation began when Gulfport PD arrived to the home of Mosley’s father, who claimed that his son had been shot by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both Mosley and his father identified Hanzy, who was 16 at the time, as the suspect.
GULFPORT, MS
WTOK-TV

Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
JASPER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy