WTOK-TV
First GeoTour in Mississippi launches Friday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have heard of a Geocache, but what makes this a GeoTour?. VISITHattiesburg and Hub City Cache combined with their sponsors to make this GeoTour possible. The goal is to explore places you wouldn’t normally go to while still seeing the sights that Hattiesburg has to offer.
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Hancock County. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning. The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m. Police...
Law enforcement agencies see spike in grand larceny during the holidays
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lock up those belongings!. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said thieves are out around the holiday season, especially pertaining to grand larceny. “It’s just that time of year,” said Nobles. “For some reason, it kind of spikes during Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year.”
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18, pled guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. The shooting took place a year and a half ago, during June of 2021. The investigation began when Gulfport PD arrived to the home of Mosley’s father, who claimed that his son had been shot by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both Mosley and his father identified Hanzy, who was 16 at the time, as the suspect.
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
