1. Dallas hasbecome a national leader in developing innovative green spaces.This city has continued to improve its parks and programming for families in recent years. New trails have come on line. Fantastic new parks such as Carpenter Park, West End Plaza, and South Oak Cliff Renaissance Park have replaced the sites of surface parking lots and illegal dumping grounds. More great parks, such as Southern Gateway Park and the Harold Simmons Park, are on the way. And other cities are now looking to try to recreate the success of Klyde Warren Park, which just hosted about 20,000 people for a wonderful Christmas event Saturday that also included some very special friends.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO