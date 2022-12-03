Read full article on original website
Fort-Worth Founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sold for $80 Million to Parent Company of IHOPLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Don Morphy Dishes Top Trends for Men This Holiday SeasonLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
texasmetronews.com
Howard O’Neal Aldridge Sr. (1942-2022)
Obituary of Howard O’Neal Aldridge Sr. Howard O’Neal Aldridge, Sr. – a loving son, brother, husband, father and friend – gently passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Howard was born on September 30, 1942, in Bastrop, Texas to the proud parents of the late Willie...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
texasmetronews.com
DON K. DARBY
On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Don Kermit Darby, loving father of one daughter, passed away at age 75 in Duncanville, Texas. Don was born on December 19, 1946, in Austin, TX to James and Juanita (Medearis) Darby, Sr. He attended Anderson High School. After graduation he served in the US Army.
texasmetronews.com
Alice Birdie Carter DeBase (1929-2022)
Alice Birdie Carter DeBase – beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend – passed away gracefully on the 27th of October 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on April 19, 1929, to Cyrus and Emma Gold Carter in Little...
texasmetronews.com
Starting today with three true statements
1. Dallas hasbecome a national leader in developing innovative green spaces.This city has continued to improve its parks and programming for families in recent years. New trails have come on line. Fantastic new parks such as Carpenter Park, West End Plaza, and South Oak Cliff Renaissance Park have replaced the sites of surface parking lots and illegal dumping grounds. More great parks, such as Southern Gateway Park and the Harold Simmons Park, are on the way. And other cities are now looking to try to recreate the success of Klyde Warren Park, which just hosted about 20,000 people for a wonderful Christmas event Saturday that also included some very special friends.
Arlington native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
The TIME article highlights Guyton's big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS's July 4 celebration.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
Shorthorn
The end of an era: Arlington mourns baseball legend Marvin “Butch” McBroom
On a cold Thanksgiving morning in Granbury, Texas, some lost a father, some lost a mentor, some lost a friend and others all of those at once. But for Arlington, the death of Marvin “Butch” McBroom, 78, meant the loss of a UTA baseball pioneer. Between 1974 and...
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Zenetta Drew
The incomparable Zenetta Drew is celebrating 35 years as the Executive Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre since 1987. A Distinguished Alumni Recipient from Texas A&M University – Commerce where she received a BBA in Accounting. She also received a management certificate in non-profit leadership from Dallas College. Known for her expert leadership and management skills, she is highly respected and even receives invitations from across the country and most recently, Rome. Engaging, loving and proficient, Zenetta is stylish and a joy to be around. She is committed to the arts and uses her creative and organizational skills to elevate the DBDT to higher heights.
texasmetronews.com
Chief Joe Andrie Pierce
Chief Joe Andrie Pierce was called to be with the Lord on Monday, November 28, 2022 after a year long battle with cancer at 70 years old. Joe Pierce was born to General Sr. and Ann (Harris) Pierce on February 16, 1952 in Lewisville, Arkansas. He was the 5th of 10 siblings. He was a graduate of Henderson State University and started a career with the Dallas Fire Department on September 27, 1976 ultimately achieving the rank of Deputy Chief.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to Twitter
Following on from the recent controversy of a drag performance held in Plano, the Texas Family Project launched a new website, Defend Our Kids Texas spearheaded by Blaze TV host Sara Gonzales.
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
