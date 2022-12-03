FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 13-year-old Israel Hernandez after his body was found on Dec. 2 two weeks after they reported him missing. The Fort Worth Police Department along with Tarrant County Medical Examiner told them the teen was the victim of a hit and run. His family said the last time they saw Hernandez, he had just walked away from his home on the west side of Fort Worth. "With the heaviest of broken hearts, let us reach out to those who have been touched by Israel Ethan's young...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO