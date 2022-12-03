ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Empress Gennie Makes Community and Makes a Living With the Hair Skills Passed Down From Her Ancestors

By Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán
 4 days ago
TODAY in SUPES: Should Humboldt Become a Charter County? Plus, Fishermen Aim to Navigate Wind Energy Development, SoHum Looks for Financial Help

We asked this yesterday, and we’ll ask it again: Should the county place a measure on 2024 ballots asking the public to create a Department of Finance? This hypothetical department would consolidate two currently separate, elected positions — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — into a single Department of Finance.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Trinity County Animal Shelter overcrowded again; four dogs now "at risk"

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The Trinity County Animal Shelter in Weaverville, Calif. is overflowing with animals again. They said, due to the overcrowding, four dogs have already been placed in the "at-risk" of being euthanized category. We first heard about the shelter's similar situation last month, when a post on...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
Going, going, gone: Feds hold first-ever auction for California offshore wind leases

Federal officials Tuesday will auction off leases for 583 square miles of ocean waters off California that could lead to the nation’s first massive floating wind farms. The auction — the first on the West Coast — includes five sites in deep ocean waters about 20 miles off Morro Bay and Humboldt County. The leases are the first step in a years-long regulatory process that could culminate in the first commercial-scale floating wind turbines off California’s coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Tribes Advocate for ‘Meaningful, Impactful Partnership’ with Potential Developers Ahead of Tomorrow’s Highly Anticipated Offshore Wind Lease Auction

Thousands of acres of ocean real estate will be up for grabs during the first-ever offshore wind lease auction on the West Coast. Beginning Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Energy Ocean Management (BOEM) will auction off five leases – three off Morro Bay and two off Humboldt Bay – for the development of floating offshore wind energy facilities.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Death at City Hall

Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
ARCATA, CA
Red Kettle stolen from a senior citizen bellringer in Eureka

Eureka — Eureka Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Salvation Army employee of her kettle as she was bellringing outside of Walmart in Eureka. The incident occurred at 3300 Broadway Street late Saturday afternoon and was captured by a Walmart security camera. The senior citizen Salvation...
EUREKA, CA
Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding

Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser to Benefit the Emergency Medical Fund

Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Join the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser for the Emergency Medical Fund, administered by the non-profit Friends for Life Animal Rescue. This event will feature a raffle, online silent auction, and refreshments. Additionally, adoptable cats will be on display and dogs on parade (weather permitting). Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter Monday – Friday, December 5- 9th (need not be present to win).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
[UPDATE] Employees at Phone Kiosk in Eureka Costco Laid Off With less Than 9 Minutes Notice Yesterday

When Benjamin Goodman, a sales representative at the Wireless Advocates kiosk in Eureka’s Costco woke up yesterday he had a job. But an email sent at 1 a.m. told him there was a mandatory company wide phone call at 8 a.m. By about 8:10 a.m., he was out of a job in the middle of the Christmas season. Almost all the employees were told not to go into work anymore.
EUREKA, CA
Five-Year-Old Eureka Girl Accidentally Shot by Father, Says EPD

On December 3, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to St. Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Department for the report of a 5-year- old juvenile female who had been shot in the foot by her father. The family self-transported the juvenile to the hospital and hospital staff notified law enforcement.
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: Eugene Bertram Thomas, 1924-2022

Nicknamed Joe (after the comics character Bazooka Joe) by his father, Eugene Bertram Thomas was born to Jessie Mae Campton Thomas and Clarence George Thomas on April 2, 1924. His parents and only sibling, older brother Jerold Campton Thomas (1921–1973), preceded him in death. Joe learned to fly while...
EUREKA, CA
‘Abandoned’ RV on Fire in Eureka

According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are at the scene of vehicle fire near the intersection of G Street and Harris Street in Eureka. The call went out over the scanner just after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle is reported to be an “abandoned” RV and is in the process of being extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible.
EUREKA, CA
Bob's Footlong's Comeback

After 72 years in business, Bob’s Footlong, beloved hot dog haunt of teens and truckers alike, shut its doors November of 2021. But like the chili stains on a shirtfront, it seems it wasn’t gone for good. Jessica and Daniel Milich have bought the business, are now, keys in hand, hiring staff and readying to reopen the shop in early January. You can almost smell the chili.
FORTUNA, CA

