THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Empress Gennie Makes Community and Makes a Living With the Hair Skills Passed Down From Her Ancestors

When Benjamin Goodman, a sales representative at the Wireless Advocates kiosk in Eureka’s Costco woke up yesterday he had a job. But an email sent at 1 a.m. told him there was a mandatory company wide phone call at 8 a.m. By about 8:10 a.m., he was out of a job in the middle of the Christmas season. Almost all the employees were told not to go into work anymore.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO