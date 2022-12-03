ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos select EDGE Tyree Wilson in 2023 NFL mock draft

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft for Touchdown Wire, Doug Farrar has the Denver Broncos selecting Texas Tech edge defender Tyree Wilson with the 25th overall pick in the first round.

Denver acquired that first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins as part of the Bradley Chubb trade earlier this season. Miami acquired the pick that was sent to the Broncos from the San Francisco 49ers, which is why the pick is currently on pace to be in the mid-20s next April.

Denver’s original first-round pick was traded to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year as part of the Russell Wilson trade. It’s currently on pace to be fourth overall. Farrar has Seattle selecting Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. at that spot in his latest mock.

Back to Wilson — he’s a 6-6, 275-pound defensive lineman who would presumably transition to playing outside linebacker if selected by the Broncos. Wilson totaled 99 tackles (including 27.5 tackles for losses) and 14 sacks over the last two years (23 games) with the Red Raiders.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

