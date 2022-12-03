Read full article on original website
Related
kvnf.org
Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska
Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access.
kvnf.org
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
Comments / 0