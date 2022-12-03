ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Epigenetics: Tracing the Legacy of Irish Great Hunger Trauma

Epigenetics is the study of changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the genetic code or DNA, but whose effects may persist over several generations. Since 2013, Dr. Oonagh Walsh has been researching and reporting on the negative effects maternal starvation had on babies during and immediately after the Irish Great Hunger, resulting in possible epigenetic changes.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy