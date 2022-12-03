Read full article on original website
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Framingham: Driver Strikes Pole on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Edgell Road Saturday morning, according to Police. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. at 547 Edgell Road on December 3. Framingham Police spokesperson said no one was injured. No citations were issued.
Photo of the Day: Framingham Mayor Signs Agreement to Purchase Bruce Freeman Rail Trail
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham had a celebration today as Mayor Charlie Sisitsky signed an agreement with CSX to purchase about 3 miles of land for the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail. The agreement will not be finalized for about 180 days said the Mayor. After the purchase &...
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
Framingham Police: Driver Summons After Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver will be summonsed to court for motor vehicle violations, after a 2-vehicle crash in front of the U.S. Post Office on Route 30, according to Framingham Police. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 10:39 p.m. on December 2 at 330 Cochituate Road. No one was...
BC Heights
Car Crashes at Newton Intersection Spark Concern From Residents and City Officials
Paulo Henrique Alves-Back was in his home office on Nov. 14 when he saw a car suddenly crash through his front yard’s fence after colliding with another vehicle. Just over 24 hours later, Newton police were dispatched to the very same corner of Watertown Street, Eddy Street, and Eliot Avenue after another two-car crash. Then, as soon as a tow service removed one of those vehicles, yet another collision occurred, according to a police report.
high-profile.com
Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office
Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
Framingham Police: 5 Vehicles Burglarized Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police received 5 reports of breaking & entering into vehicles on Sunday, December 4. A vehicle at 50 Harrington Road was reported broken into. The vehicle was not locked, according to the Police report. Nothing was taken, said the Police spokesperson. An individual at 2:25 p.m....
Framingham Police: Woman Struck in Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A woman walking in the crosswalk on Route 135 was struck by a driver in a white van, over the weekend, according to Framingham Police. The December 3 incident happened at 6:42 p.m. at 624 Waverley Street, near the Walgreens, according to the public police log. Framingham...
Framingham Sustainability Coordinator on the Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
Framingham Police Investigating Missing $5,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating $5,000 missing from a Nobscot business. The Gulf Gas Station at 876 Edgell Road reported a larceny on Thursday, December 1 at 12:49 p.m. to Framingham Police. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said “approximately $5,000 from the gas station was not deposited in...
thelocalne.ws
One person injured in Rowley crash
ROWLEY — One person has been injured in an accident on Route 1. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street. The dispatcher radioed at the time that one of the vehicles had been T-boned and knocked onto its side by the impact.
whdh.com
State police investigating fatal crash in Auburn
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash in Auburn on Monday that left a 62-year-old Connecticut man dead. Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 395 southbound at the 10.4 mile-marker found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van that had slammed into a tree in the center median, state police said.
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
