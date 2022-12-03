ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
BC Heights

Car Crashes at Newton Intersection Spark Concern From Residents and City Officials

Paulo Henrique Alves-Back was in his home office on Nov. 14 when he saw a car suddenly crash through his front yard’s fence after colliding with another vehicle. Just over 24 hours later, Newton police were dispatched to the very same corner of Watertown Street, Eddy Street, and Eliot Avenue after another two-car crash. Then, as soon as a tow service removed one of those vehicles, yet another collision occurred, according to a police report.
NEWTON, MA
high-profile.com

Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office

Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
BURLINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Vehicles Burglarized Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police received 5 reports of breaking & entering into vehicles on Sunday, December 4. A vehicle at 50 Harrington Road was reported broken into. The vehicle was not locked, according to the Police report. Nothing was taken, said the Police spokesperson. An individual at 2:25 p.m....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Struck in Crosswalk

FRAMINGHAM – A woman walking in the crosswalk on Route 135 was struck by a driver in a white van, over the weekend, according to Framingham Police. The December 3 incident happened at 6:42 p.m. at 624 Waverley Street, near the Walgreens, according to the public police log. Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Sustainability Coordinator on the Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Missing $5,000

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating $5,000 missing from a Nobscot business. The Gulf Gas Station at 876 Edgell Road reported a larceny on Thursday, December 1 at 12:49 p.m. to Framingham Police. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said “approximately $5,000 from the gas station was not deposited in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

One person injured in Rowley crash

ROWLEY — One person has been injured in an accident on Route 1. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street. The dispatcher radioed at the time that one of the vehicles had been T-boned and knocked onto its side by the impact.
ROWLEY, MA
whdh.com

State police investigating fatal crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash in Auburn on Monday that left a 62-year-old Connecticut man dead. Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 395 southbound at the 10.4 mile-marker found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van that had slammed into a tree in the center median, state police said.
AUBURN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

