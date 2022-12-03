Read full article on original website
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Zelensky named Time's Person of the Year and right-wingers are melting down
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded Time magazine's Person of the Year but right-wingers do not believe it is well-deserved. Zelensky, 44, became a celebrated political figure internationally for leading Ukraine in its war against Russia which began earlier this year. Over the last 11 months, Zelensky has spoken in front of parliaments, congresses, and other government bodies to plead for financial, military, and verbal support. The comedian-turned-president is known for his charismatic personality and strong leadership. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor many, Time's award to the Ukrainian President feels obvious and well-deserved. But plenty of...
Albertsons-Kroger mega-deal raises questions from lawmakers about higher food prices
Members of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee panel raised concerns during a Tuesday hearing that a proposed merger between two of the largest U.S. supermarket chains could mean a monopoly on groceries and lead to higher food prices for Americans. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who chairs the...
Cyberattack on top Indian hospital highlights security risk
NEW DELHI (AP) — The leading hospital in India’s capital limped back to normalcy on Wednesday after a cyberattack crippled its operations for nearly two weeks. Online registration of patients resumed Tuesday after the hospital was able to access its server and recover lost data. The hospital worked with federal authorities to restore the system and strengthen its defenses.
U.S. home prices continue to soften, September data shows
Home prices slowed in September as higher mortgage rates continued to weaken demand, according to a leading measure of U.S. single-family home prices. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices data released Tuesday for September 2022 showed that home price gains declined across the country. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price...
U.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it is adding 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for support of Russia’s military defense industrial base and or Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear activities.
Talks Over Protecting Undocumented 'Dreamers' Pick up in Congress
WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles...
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
McMorris Rodgers Demands Fuel Reserve Answers From Energy Secretary
With the 2022 election over, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has resumed her demand for answers about why the Biden administration is "mismanaging" the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This week, McMorris Rodgers and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm raising concerns about the...
Wyoming Governor Sues Biden Administration Over oil and gas Contracts
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
FEDS: U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs in November
The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, more than economists expected. “Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, health care, and government,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “Employment declined in retail trade and in transportation and warehousing.”. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, with...
Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage Passed by U.S. Senate With GOP Support
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer. The...
Biden Signs Bill That Staves off Railroad Workers Strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave,...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
House Democrat blasts Biden over 'fancy dinner' that includes Maine lobster
(The Center Square) – A U.S. House Democrat blasted President Joe Biden for his planned ritzy dinner with France’s leader Emmanuel Macron. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, called out Biden on Twitter, suggesting the president is a hypocrite for crushing the lobster industry with strict regulations while purchasing 200 lobsters from Maine for the state dinner with Macron.
Idaho has the Lowest Electricity Rates in the Country, Washington State is 7th Lowest
LEWISTON - According to a recent 2021 state electricity profiles report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Idaho has the lowest average electricity cost in the nation, at 8.17 cents per kilowatt hour. The national average is 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. Washington state had the seventh lowest electricity rate in the nation, 8.75 cents per kilowatt hour.
Fall 2022 Idaho Reading Indicator Results Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels
BOISE - The latest results from Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, show overall proficiency exceeding pre-pandemic levels, with especially strong improvement in kindergarten and first grade. Statewide results in the fall IRI indicate 56.7% of students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level,...
