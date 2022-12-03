ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
ALASKA STATE
Zelensky named Time's Person of the Year and right-wingers are melting down

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded Time magazine's Person of the Year but right-wingers do not believe it is well-deserved. Zelensky, 44, became a celebrated political figure internationally for leading Ukraine in its war against Russia which began earlier this year. Over the last 11 months, Zelensky has spoken in front of parliaments, congresses, and other government bodies to plead for financial, military, and verbal support. The comedian-turned-president is known for his charismatic personality and strong leadership. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor many, Time's award to the Ukrainian President feels obvious and well-deserved. But plenty of...
Cyberattack on top Indian hospital highlights security risk

NEW DELHI (AP) — The leading hospital in India’s capital limped back to normalcy on Wednesday after a cyberattack crippled its operations for nearly two weeks. Online registration of patients resumed Tuesday after the hospital was able to access its server and recover lost data. The hospital worked with federal authorities to restore the system and strengthen its defenses.
U.S. home prices continue to soften, September data shows

Home prices slowed in September as higher mortgage rates continued to weaken demand, according to a leading measure of U.S. single-family home prices. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices data released Tuesday for September 2022 showed that home price gains declined across the country. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price...
McMorris Rodgers Demands Fuel Reserve Answers From Energy Secretary

With the 2022 election over, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has resumed her demand for answers about why the Biden administration is "mismanaging" the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This week, McMorris Rodgers and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm raising concerns about the...
FEDS: U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs in November

The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, more than economists expected. “Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, health care, and government,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “Employment declined in retail trade and in transportation and warehousing.”. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, with...
Idaho has the Lowest Electricity Rates in the Country, Washington State is 7th Lowest

LEWISTON - According to a recent 2021 state electricity profiles report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Idaho has the lowest average electricity cost in the nation, at 8.17 cents per kilowatt hour. The national average is 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. Washington state had the seventh lowest electricity rate in the nation, 8.75 cents per kilowatt hour.
IDAHO STATE
