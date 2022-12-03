Read full article on original website
The Sights, Sounds & Lights of a Colorado Mountain Town in Winter
Colorado’s mountain towns have wintertime magic in spades. A cowgirl would look right at home galloping down Main Avenue in front of Strater Hotel. One of the best ways to get in the spirit of the holidays this winter is by taking a sleigh ride downtown with D & K Wagon Rides.
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Ignacio man in custody in connection with homicide of Indigenous woman
A man from La Plata County is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after a 28-year-old Indigenous woman from Ignacio was found deceased.
Man arrested in southwest Colorado murder
A 34-year-old Ignacio man is being held on suspicion of second degree murder involving the death of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, 28, an Indigenous woman from Ignacio. Authorities identified a suspect, and arrested Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34, Saturday. He was taken to the La Plata County Jail. His first appearance is set for Monday. Investigators believe the suspect was known to Burch-Woodhull.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
