Durango, CO

mountainliving.com

The Sights, Sounds & Lights of a Colorado Mountain Town in Winter

Colorado’s mountain towns have wintertime magic in spades. A cowgirl would look right at home galloping down Main Avenue in front of Strater Hotel. One of the best ways to get in the spirit of the holidays this winter is by taking a sleigh ride downtown with D & K Wagon Rides.
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado

IGNACIO, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing pregnant woman was found dead south of Durango over the weekend, and law enforcement believe she was murdered. Raeanna “Nikki” Burch-Woodhull, 28, had last been seen alive Nov. 27. On Saturday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert asking for help locating her, stating she was considered endangered. Her remains were found later that same day in the area of Highway 550 and County Road 310.
Man arrested in southwest Colorado murder

A 34-year-old Ignacio man is being held on suspicion of second degree murder involving the death of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, 28, an Indigenous woman from Ignacio. Authorities identified a suspect, and arrested Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34, Saturday. He was taken to the La Plata County Jail. His first appearance is set for Monday. Investigators believe the suspect was known to Burch-Woodhull.
