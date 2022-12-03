Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Room For One More? Former WWE Star Hints At Returning With Old Partner
She’s in too? There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are wrapping up. While a lot of names have been around, it can also lead to some interesting theories about who might be on their way back next. This time, a former WWE talent is teasing a return of her own, which might take you a bit by surprise.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Has Injury Updates on Both Randy Orton and Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair covered a variety of topics on the latest To Be The Man Podcast, including the status update on two wrestlers he has plenty of history with — Randy Orton and Andrade El Idolo. Both are currently out with injuries as El Idolo has a torn pec while Orton has been out of action since May with a back injury and recently underwent spinal fusion. While Flair seemed optimistic about "The Viper" returning to action, he didn't have that same energy for his son-in-law.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jey Uso Pays Tribute To Umaga On 13-Year Anniversary Of His Death
Jey Uso has paid tribute to the late Umaga, 13 years after the death of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Umaga, real name Eddie Fatu, died in December 2009 after suffering two heart attacks brought on by acute toxicity of multiple substances. Taking to social media, Jey reflected on the...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Came Up With ‘Excuse Me’ Catchphrase After Forgetting Her Lines
Vickie Guerrero is a veteran who has consistently supported female wrestlers throughout her career. She is currently the manager of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose as part of All Elite Wrestling. Prior to that, she enjoyed quite a career in WWE. Guerrero recently revealed she came up with ‘Excuse Me’ catchphrase after forgetting her lines.
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Jarrett Brings Up WWE Using Bad Bunny To Defend Bow Wow In AEW
The concept of celebrities being involved in professional wrestling is as old as the business itself. WWE and WCW have employed this strategy for many years, and AEW has also followed suit. The latest usage of a celebrity is certainly Bow Wow’s current feud with Jade Cargill. However, not everyone is a fan of this move, and it seems Jeff Jarrett decided to defend AEW using Bow Wow.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Has Signed More ROH Talent That Hasn’t Been Revealed
Ring Of Honor went on an indefinite hiatus last year, which ended up shocking fans. This led to the company letting go of all of its contracted talents at the same time. Tony Khan eventually bought the company and it seems he has signed even more talent from ROH. AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Butch Replacing Drew McIntyre On WWE SmackDown This Week
Drew McIntyre revealed he wasn’t medically cleared to compete in a huge tag team title match on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, leaving Sheamus without a partner. It appears that The Celtic Warrior has found a replacement. Drew McIntyre was originally booked to team up with Sheamus for...
