Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
ringsidenews.com
Barry Windham In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack
Barry Windham is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Windham put on great matches during his separate stints with WWE and WCW. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently fighting for his life. The 62-year-old suffered a...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
ringsidenews.com
New Day Appears During WWE NXT To Set Up Huge Title Match For Deadline
The New Day failed to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during a previous episode of SmackDown. Tonight, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods decided to challenge for a different set of straps. The New Day made their shocking appearance during NXT this week. Kofi Kingston and...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
ringsidenews.com
Dolph Ziggler’s WWE RAW Return Was Kept Secret Internally
Dolph Ziggler is one of the most underrated WWE superstars with all the potential to become a bona fide star, but has never got a proper run in the company. Ziggler reemerged on this week’s episode of RAW, however his name was not a part of any official paperwork for the show.
ringsidenews.com
Larry Zbyszko Was Allegedly ‘Stoned’ During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech
Larry Zbyszko’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are well known at this point. He is especially famous for his feud with Bruno Sammartino during the early 80s. Zbyszko’s WWE Hall Of Fame speech was also an infamous one and now it seems the reason for that might have been revealed.
ringsidenews.com
Valerie Loureda Finally Announces Her New WWE Ring Name
MMA fighter Valerie Loureda announced her entrance to the world of pro wrestling in June 2022. Although her WWE ring name was confirmed back in September, Loureda waited for the perfect moment to reveal it. It seems that the time has come for Loureda’s fans. Loureda took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
ringsidenews.com
Former ROH Stars Spotted In Attendance At WWE NXT
Ring of Honor went under a hiatus after the 2021 Final Battle pay-per-view event, and that opened the doors for many contracted performers to sign up with promotions including WWE and AEW. It appears that several former ROH stars are on WWE’s radar once again. Former ROH stars Vincent...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Has Signed More ROH Talent That Hasn’t Been Revealed
Ring Of Honor went on an indefinite hiatus last year, which ended up shocking fans. This led to the company letting go of all of its contracted talents at the same time. Tony Khan eventually bought the company and it seems he has signed even more talent from ROH. AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Chris Masters Turning An Apple Into A Pipe During WWE Signing
Kevin Nash is no stranger to having a good time. Although being one of the top guys in WCW, Kevin Nash has been pretty open about his use of weed. Even recently, he opened up about how he felt about WWE’s wellness policy and also how he got baked with Chris Master at a signing.
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Viewership Drops This Week
WWE brought a big RAW after Survivor Series, with the first hour of the show going commercial-free. How did the viewership turn out with so much competition?. According to Wrestlenomics, the December 5th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 1.536 million, with a rating of .41 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
ringsidenews.com
Booker T & Sharmell Agree That Mandy Rose Is A ‘Hottie Biscotti’
Booker T is known to keep a close eye on everything going on in the wrestling industry. The 5-time WCW champion is often seen discussing current topics on his podcast and other appearances. He recently spoke about current NXT superstar Mandy Rose, with an opinion shared by him and his wife about her.
ringsidenews.com
Butch Replacing Drew McIntyre On WWE SmackDown This Week
Drew McIntyre revealed he wasn’t medically cleared to compete in a huge tag team title match on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, leaving Sheamus without a partner. It appears that The Celtic Warrior has found a replacement. Drew McIntyre was originally booked to team up with Sheamus for...
Comments / 0