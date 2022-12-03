Read full article on original website
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 17, Round of 16: Morocco vs. Spain; Portugal vs. Switzerland
Two more Round of 16 matches remain, bringing to a close 17 days of uninterrupted football at the World Cup. It’s been fun, it’s been dramatic, it’s been exhausting. The quarterfinals begin on Friday. MOROCCO vs. SPAIN. Date / Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am...
SB Nation
Wednesday December 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: Continental Cup Preview | Can Blues right a wrong?
Brian Sorensen is hoping tomorrow’s Continental Cup clash with Manchester United will right a wrong this season, after admitting that Everton Women’s WSL performance against the Red Devils was one of the few performances he was truly not happy with. The Blues travel to Leigh Sports Village having...
Neil Diamond leading 'Sweet Caroline' singalong on Broadway opening night will give you goosebumps
He decided to retire in January 2018 from live tours after his parkinson's diagnosis.
SB Nation
Real Madrid set to beat Chelsea and PSG to win Endrick sweepstakes — report
Future superstar Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is set to choose Real Madrid, according to the latest reports out of Brazil, with the Galacticos having stolen a beat on the likes of Chelsea and PSG in the sweepstakes for the kid’s signature. UOL Sport claims that Real have “made...
SB Nation
Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds
Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 5
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
SB Nation
How might Sunderland improve their midfield in January?
For the most part, our midfield seems pretty much set. I would suggest that the centre of the pitch is the least of our worries heading into January, although we could easily jig a few things around. The first step has to be managing the talent at our disposal. With...
SB Nation
Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson Bumped Into David Alaba While on Holiday
Andy Robertson spoke to LFCTV as Liverpool FC commenced their Dubai training camp. He spoke about what he had been up to - holidays with the family and not watching the World Cup. Difficult, not really watched it, to be honest – [I] tried to switch off from football for...
SB Nation
On This Day (7 Dec 1965): All Sunderland wanted for Christmas was Dukla Prague in their away kit
In the 1960s Sunderland played a series of friendlies against some of the top sides in Europe, including Eusebio’s Benfica, Belgium’s Standard Liege, and Sparta Rotterdam of the Netherlands - and came out on top in all of them. However, that winning streak would be brought to an...
SB Nation
The Not The Five Things: Half Time, Almost
As the year ends with a strangely timed World Cup, an enforced winter break has given our beleaguered troops time to recuperate and no doubt dwell on the first 45% of the season. It’s a season that has certainly had quite the paradox about it: we sit mid-table, which nobody...
SB Nation
Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
SB Nation
Stefan Bajcetic: “Every Kid Dreams to Play in the Champions League”
18-year old Stefan Bajcetic got his first competitive start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season, and then went on to feature for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League as well. He is guided by his father, a former Serbian international footballer, as well as Liverpool...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton Under-21s victorious, Davies talks relegation battle
Morocco continued their historic World Cup run with a win over Spain the other day. Watch the highlights below. No Ronaldo, no problem. Portugal handles Switzerland 6-1. Watch the highlights below. Everton goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly reflects on Pickford’s tournament so far. [EFC]. “Leighton Baines is doing a great...
SB Nation
Phil Foden and England Advance to Showdown with France
Manchester City was well represented in England’s 3-0 win in the round of the 16 over Senegal. Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker were in the starting 11 as all three players played really well. Jack Grealish entered and did his part as the four players from City catapulted England to the next round.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, West Ham 0: The Reds Secure a Much Deserved Win
The Reds have had some excellent performances recently, but with heartbreaking ends (and a very noticeable lack of points), so today’s goals and an absolute masterclass in goalkeeping from Rachael Laws are very, very welcome. Liverpool kicked off the game with an early goal from Ceri Holland who took...
SB Nation
César Azpilicueta missed Spain’s defeat against Morocco due to (minor?) injury
César Azpilicueta did not feature in Spain’s Round of 16 match against Morocco, which they would end up losing on a penalty kick shootout, and as it turns out, that was due to a (minor?) injury he had picked up last week. The Chelsea captain was thus reduced to watching his country of birth exit the 2022 World Cup from the bench.
SB Nation
Everton News: U18’s win, Amokachi remembers, Tyrer update and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest.
SB Nation
Liverpool Women vs. Manchester City Women: Preview and Predicted Line-Ups
Coming off of another good victory in the WSL against West Ham FC Women, Liverpool are finishing off their group stage Continental Cup matches against Manchester City. Liverpool are currently in first place, having won each of their last three matches in this tournament. A victory against Manchester City will guarantee that they win group B and move into the quarterfinals.
