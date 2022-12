MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard, who has been on Wisconsin’s coaching staff for the last seven seasons, will not return to his alma mater in 2023. Leonhard, 40, announced the news Tuesday night on Twitter, ending the stretch of speculation and rumors about his decision. His statement came just a few days after a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel indicated that he would return as defensive coordinator under Luke Fickell, who UW hired as head coach last week.

MADISON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO