On Nov. 16, UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures welcomed Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell to perform her debut album, “Outside Child,” at Campbell Hall. A peppering of students and families resided among the predominantly elderly crowd, casually dressed and eager to hear a taste of folksy Canadian Americana. The same black puffer parka jacket could be spotted among the shaggy blonde hair of Southern California locals. Old friends ran into each other and new ones were made as the attendees chatted quietly in attentive anticipation.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO