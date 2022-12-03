ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

tourcounsel.com

East Beach, Santa Barbara, California (with Map & Photos)

California will always be on the list of best beaches in the United States. In this case we are going to Santa Bárbara, at the eastern end of a sector of almost four miles of beaches that border the city. This sandy area is conditioned for the greatest pleasure...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach

A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Daily Nexus

Allison Russell wears her heart on her sleeve in debut album performance

On Nov. 16, UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures welcomed Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell to perform her debut album, “Outside Child,” at Campbell Hall. A peppering of students and families resided among the predominantly elderly crowd, casually dressed and eager to hear a taste of folksy Canadian Americana. The same black puffer parka jacket could be spotted among the shaggy blonde hair of Southern California locals. Old friends ran into each other and new ones were made as the attendees chatted quietly in attentive anticipation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hollister Ranch Lawsuit Lives On to Fight Another Day

Eight attorneys were gathered, in person and virtually, in Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne’s courtroom on Monday morning, in the hope of influencing her ruling that saved a Hollister Ranch lawsuit from an early death. Three were from the state Attorney General’s Office, and one was Barry Cappello, arguably the litigator’s litigator in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County

There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Ventura County

Oxnard Police detectives think it may have been gang related. Detectives are investigating what they believe is a gang-related murder in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

