rewind943.com
ACM medical clinic closed in Clarksville as employees go without pay, lose access to records
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local urgent care center in Clarksville has been shut down for weeks while employees go without paychecks and access to electronic medical records. The doors to Advance Care Medical (ACM), 1469 Tiny Town Road, have been closed since Nov. 16, and, according to...
WFMJ.com
Ultium's $275M investment to expand workforce at Tennessee plant
A big cash infusion will mean more jobs at the plant being to supply batteries to General Motor’s electric vehicle plant in Tennessee. Ultium Cells has announced that an additional $275 million investment will mean 400 more jobs at their Spring Hill, Tennessee battery cell plant and an increase in battery cell production by more than 40 percent.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
radio7media.com
Spring Hill gets Highway 31 construction update
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS PUSHING ITS CONTRACTORS TO COMPLETE WORK AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE ON UPGRADES TO STATE HIGHWAY 31, INCLUDING MAIN STREET IN SPRING HILL. CITY OFFICALS SPOKE WITH TDOT’S CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR WHO ADVISED CREWS ARE WORKING WEEKDAYS FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM AND UNLIMITED HOURS ON THE WEEKEND IN AN ATTEMPT TO HAVE THE WORK DONE BY CHRISTMAS.
Law enforcement officer shortage leads to hiring changes in Nashville
The shortage of law enforcement officers has both the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Metro Police Department looking at ways to attract new recruits with more money and flexible hours.
livability.com
7 Reasons to Move to Williamson County, TN
Located just south of Nashville, this fast-growing county has so much to offer, including a city that ranked high on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live. One of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, as well as the entire United States, Williamson County boasts a median family income of more than $111,000. As a result, this fast-growing community offers a standout quality of life and plenty of reasons to make it your home. Here are just a few.
hotelnewsresource.com
Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee
Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
wymt.com
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
wgnsradio.com
Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore
Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend...
WKRN
4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at CoolSprings Galleria
When a man wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses walked into the store around 8 p.m., an employee called officers assigned to Franklin Police Department’s “Not in Our Mall” operation unit. 4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at CoolSprings …. When a man wearing a...
vinepair.com
Uncle Nearest Whiskey Sales Top $100 Million, Projected to Double in Next Year
A mere five years after its founding, Uncle Nearest is solidifying itself as one of the most successful whiskey brands on the market — and certainly one to watch in the coming year. Through Oct. 2022, Uncle Nearest reached $100 million in total sales since its founding in 2017,...
Maury County deputy struck, injured while responding to crash
A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room Tuesday morning after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash scene.
The Daily South
John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million
More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened near Memorial Drive at around 5:17 p.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside
The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man's truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.
